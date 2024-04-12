AYANEO Slide handheld games console from $699 hands-on review

The handheld gaming market has a new contender with checking out the form of the AYANEO Slide a powerful handheld gaming console powered by combination of a Ryzen 7 7840U APU and a generous 32GB of RAM. This dynamic duo ensures fluid gaming experiences and effortless multitasking, allowing you to switch between demanding games and other applications without missing a beat.

The device’s RAM has also received a speed boost, further enhancing the responsiveness and overall performance during intense gaming sessions. If you’re in the market for a portable gaming machine that can handle the demands of modern titles, this quick overview will provide more insight into whether the AYANEO Slide serves a spot in your gaming arsenal.

At the heart of the AYANEO Slide's appeal lies its potent combination of a Ryzen 7 7840U APU and a generous 32GB of RAM. This dynamic duo ensures fluid gaming experiences and effortless multitasking, allowing you to switch between demanding games and other applications without missing a beat. The device's RAM has also received a speed boost, further enhancing the responsiveness and overall performance during intense gaming sessions. Watch the hands-on review of the new AYANEO Slide by ETA Prime For more insight into what you can expect from this new handheld console.

AYANEO Slide Review

AYANEO Slide Specifications

CPU : AMD Ryzen 7 7840U

: AMD Ryzen 7 7840U Memory : 32 GB RAM

: 32 GB RAM Storage : 2 TB M.2 SSD

: 2 TB M.2 SSD Display : 6-inch IPS screen Resolution: 1920 x 1080 (1080p) Refresh Rate: 60Hz

: Battery : Capacity: 46.2 Watt-hour Fast Charging: 65 Watt PD fast charging

: Keyboard : Slide-up mechanism with hidden keyboard RGB backlit keys

: Graphics : Integrated GPU RAM can be run at up to 7500 MHz, enhancing game performance

: Thermal and Power Management : Adjustable TDP up to 28 Watts Controls for temperature, fan speed, and system performance

: Operating System and Software : Features iPACE 2.0 for comprehensive system controls and driver updates

: Connectivity : Bluetooth for external peripherals like controllers Wi-Fi enabled

: Special Features : RGB lighting around the analog sticks Customizable RGB modes for the keyboard Built-in controls with Hall-based analog sticks and conductive pad face buttons

:

Design and features

One of the standout features of the AYANEO Slide is its ingenious slide-up screen, which reveals a vibrant RGB backlit keyboard underneath. This unique design element not only adds a touch of flair to the device but also serves a practical purpose. The keyboard proves invaluable for games that require text input or benefit from keyboard controls, as well as for navigating the device’s interface and typing messages to fellow gamers.

Compared to bulkier competitors like the Steam Deck, the Slide boasts a more compact and portable form factor. Its sleek design allows you to easily slip the device into a backpack or carry it with you on the go, ensuring that your gaming adventures can take place wherever life takes you.

Storage is another area where the Slide shines. With a capacious 2TB M.2 SSD, you’ll have ample space to store an extensive library of games, ensuring that your favorite titles are always just a few taps away. Gone are the days of constantly juggling storage space or deleting games to make room for new ones.

Customizable Controls

Precision and control are paramount in gaming, and theSlide delivers on both fronts. The device features Hall-effect analog sticks, which offer exceptional accuracy and responsiveness, giving you a competitive edge in fast-paced games. The conductive pad for buttons and a customizable D-pad further enhance the gaming experience, allowing you to fine-tune your inputs to match your playstyle.

Moreover, the Slide console comes equipped with the iSpace software, a powerful tool that enables you to customize the controls to your liking. Whether you prefer a specific button layout or want to assign special functions to certain keys, iSpace empowers you to create a personalized gaming setup that feels intuitive and comfortable.

While the Slide games console excels in many areas, there are a few aspects to consider before making a purchase. The device’s 6-inch IPS display, although crisp with its full HD resolution, is limited to a fixed 60Hz refresh rate. This may not satisfy gamers accustomed to the buttery-smooth visuals offered by higher refresh rate screens. Additionally, the screen’s orientation can sometimes impact game scaling and overlays, which may be a concern for players who prioritize visual consistency.

Another factor to keep in mind is the device’s battery life. The Slide games console is equipped with a 46.2Wh battery, but its longevity varies depending on the TDP (Thermal Design Power) settings you choose. Higher TDP settings prioritize performance but may result in shorter battery life, while lower TDP settings extend battery life at the cost of some performance. It’s a delicate balance that requires some experimentation to find the sweet spot that suits your gaming needs. It’s also worth noting that pushing the device to its performance limits can cause it to generate noticeable heat during extended gaming sessions.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the Slide remains a compelling option in the handheld gaming market. Its ability to run demanding games smoothly, coupled with its unique keyboard design and customizable controls, sets it apart from the competition. While it may not be the perfect gaming machine for everyone, it offers a strong balance of performance, portability, and versatility. For more information, pricing and availability jump over to the official AYANEO Slide product page. It is now available to preorder via Indiegogo with prices starting from £558 or $699 depending on your location.



