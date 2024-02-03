AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 with touchscreen display

The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 has recently been launched, and it’s catching the eye of both tech enthusiasts and fans of vintage gaming. This compact computer is more than just a nod to the classic gaming consoles we all remember; it’s a powerhouse of modern technology. At the heart of this device is the AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS APU, which is a chip that’s designed to deliver top-notch performance for all kinds of tasks, whether you’re working on spreadsheets or diving into the latest video games.

This mini PC is equipped with the latest DDR5 RAM and NVMe storage, which means it’s fast and can handle lots of data. It’s perfect for people who need a computer that can keep up with demanding software and games. The review unit comes with a generous 32GB of RAM and a 1TB drive, which is a great balance of speed and space for most users.

When it comes to connecting to the internet or other devices, the AM02 has you covered with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also has plenty of USB ports and two 2.5GB Ethernet ports for a stable wired connection. Plus, it has options for connecting displays and even an external GPU, which means you can really expand its capabilities.

AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02

The AM02 is ready to go right out of the box with Windows 11 installed, and it even comes with a fast charger and all the cables you’ll need. One of the coolest features is the touchscreen on the top of the device, which lets you tweak performance settings like how much power the computer is using and how fast the fans are running. This is great for people who like to have control over how their computer runs.

AYANEO has also included a suite of software called iSpace, which makes it easier to launch games, keep an eye on how the system is performing, and manage your settings. This means you can make sure your computer is running as efficiently as possible.

Touchscreen display

When it comes to gaming, the AM02 can handle a variety of games at different settings. And as drivers get updated and games are optimized, it’s likely that the performance will get even better. The community is excited about this mini PC, especially about the potential for the touchscreen feature to be improved.

Features and specifications

Design and Concept Retro gaming console appearance blending with Mini PC capabilities. Classic gray design evoking childhood gaming memories. Front cover design with hidden interfaces for a clean panel. Quick access “Open” button for the top cover. Indicator light “Crystal” power button. 0.9L mini size, supports wall mounting for space saving.

Screen and Software First-ever 4″ multi-touch screen on a high-performance Mini PC. Screen controlled by AYASpace management software for various functions. Features include FPS Thunder, TDP performance mode switch, fan speed adjustment, clock and weather widget, system volume and monitor brightness adjustments, personalized screensaver.

Performance High-performance configuration with leading single-core and multi-core CPU performance. Radeon™ 780M performance for smooth gameplay of mainstream online and AAA games. Suitable for heavy office tasks, graphic design, and audio-video editing.

Cooling System Four-copper pipe cooling system customized for the mini body. Includes large-area heat dissipation fins and a large-size fan.

Connectivity and Speed Ultra-fast data transmission capabilities. Full expansion capabilities with comprehensive interface options for entertainment and productivity. Pre-installed Windows 11 64-Bit Home Edition on the standard version. Barebone version allows DIY customization with options for different operating systems and purposes.

Packaging List AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 host. GaN 100W PD power adapter. USB-C power cable. HDMI connection cable. User manual. 2 screwdrivers, 5 screws of M2 3 specifications. AC power adapter (may vary by country or region).



Overall, the AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 stands out for its blend of old-school charm and cutting-edge performance. It’s got great connectivity, high-quality components, and a unique touchscreen that adds to its appeal. If you’re in the market for a mini PC that looks cool and works hard, the AM02 is definitely one to consider. For full specifications, pricing and the ability to preorder by the upcoming Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign jump over to the official product page more details.



