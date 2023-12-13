AYANEO Slide powerful handheld gaming PC performance tested

Imagine holding the power of a desktop computer in the palm of your hands, together with a sliding screen that reveals a full keyboard. The AYANEO Slide is a handheld PC that brings this vision to life, offering a unique blend of nostalgic design and modern technology. Its packaging has been inspired by VHS tape boxes from the 80s, but don’t let that fool you; this gadget is anything but outdated. It’s a standout piece of technology that’s sure to catch the eye of anyone who sees it. If you would like to learn more about the performance you can expect from the AYANEO Slide which is now available to back via Indiegogo. Check out the video below kind created by ETA Prime

At the heart of the AYANEO Slide handheld PC is the AMD Ryzen 7840U processor, a powerhouse that can handle multiple tasks with ease. Whether you’re working on complex projects or simply browsing the web, this device can keep up with your pace. Users can customize their experience by choosing from various RAM and storage options, ensuring that the device meets both personal and professional needs. The 6-inch 1080p IPS display offers crisp visuals from any viewing angle, and the screen can be adjusted to your liking for the best possible view.

AYANEO Slide handheld PC

The AYANEO Slide is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Its backlit keyboard makes typing easy, even in low-light conditions, and the customizable RGB lighting adds a touch of personality to your device. When it comes to connectivity, the AYANEO Slide is equipped with the latest USB 4 ports, which allow for quick data transfer and hassle-free connections with peripherals. Additionally, the device supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, so you can stay connected wherever you go.

Gamers will be thrilled with the AYANEO Slide’s advanced features. The device includes a cooling system to prevent overheating, ensuring that performance remains top-notch. The integrated controls, complete with a D-pad and Hall-based analog sticks that feature RGB rings, provide an engaging gaming experience. The device also comes with iSpace software, which makes it easy to customize your device and manage your gaming library.

Features of the AYANEO Slide handheld PC

– Unique VHS tape-like packaging as part of the new remake line.

– Specifications including AMD Ryzen 7840U processor, various RAM and storage options, and a 6-inch 1080p IPS display.

– Design features such as a backlit keyboard, customizable RGB lighting, and a new cooling system.

– Connectivity options including USB 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2.

– Built-in iSpace software for performance customization and game management.

– Gaming capabilities with built-in controls, including a d-pad and Hall-based analog sticks.

– Windows 11 operating system and fast charging support.

The AYANEO Slide runs on Windows 11, keeping you up-to-date with the latest software features and security enhancements. The device’s fast charging technology means less downtime and more time for productivity or entertainment. With a long-lasting battery life and a BIOS update focused on improving power efficiency, the AYANEO Slide ensures that you can keep working or playing for extended periods without interruption.

The AYANEO Slide is a versatile and powerful handheld device that offers a perfect blend of nostalgia and modernity. The handheld PC is now available to back on Indiegogo with pledges starting from $699 offering a considerable 22% discount off the recommended retail price. Whether for work or leisure, it promises to redefine your expectations of portable computing with its advanced processor, high-quality display, and comprehensive connectivity options.



