ASUS ROG Ally Z1 vs ROG AllyZ1 Extreme performance compared

If you are interested in learning more about the differences in performance between the ASUS ROG Ally Z1 vs ROG AllyZ1 Extreme handheld games consoles. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Gamers Nexus have put the two handheld consoles through their paces comparing the differences between the two handheld versions.

Asus has made a significant impact with the release of two versions of the ROG Ally handheld device, the ASUS ROG Ally RC71 l- Ally period z1x 512 and the Asus Rog RC71 l- Al period Z1 512. These devices, while similar in many aspects, differ in terms of performance, power consumption, and value for money. This article aims to provide a comprehensive comparison between these two devices, shedding light on their strengths and weaknesses.

The ASUS ROG Ally RC71 l- Ally period z1x 512, also known as the Z1 Extreme, is the more expensive of the two models. It boasts an 8C/16T CPU and 12 CUs for the GPU, making it a powerful contender in the handheld gaming market. On the other hand, the Asus Rog RC71 l- Al period Z1 512, the lower-end model, is equipped with a 6C/12T CPU and 4 CUs for the GPU. This reduction in specs results in a $100 price difference between the two models.

ASUS ROG Ally Z1 vs ROG AllyZ1 Extreme

Performance is a crucial factor when it comes to gaming devices. In all tested games, the Z1 Extreme outperformed its cheaper counterpart. The significant advantage in performance can be attributed to the higher number of CPU cores and threads, higher CPU boost clocks, and more radon 3 cus. This makes the Z1 Extreme a more suitable choice for users who plan to play more GPU-intensive games.

However, the lower-end model has its own advantages. Despite its reduced specs, it demonstrated a longer battery life under load, lasting 102 minutes compared to the Z1 Extreme’s 92 minutes. This makes it a more suitable choice for users who prioritize battery life over performance.

The balance between the CPU and GPU pairings is another important aspect to consider. The Z1 Extreme was found to be better balanced in this regard. This balance is crucial in ensuring smooth gameplay and preventing bottlenecks. The use of the GPU busy metric in the review process was instrumental in determining this balance.

In terms of value for money, the $100 price difference may seem significant. However, considering the increased performance and better balance of the Z1 Extreme, it can be argued that the price difference is justified. For users who primarily play CPU-loaded games, the performance difference may not be as significant, making the cheaper version a viable option.

It’s also worth noting that potential performance improvements with future updates could further enhance the value of these devices. Asus has a reputation for providing regular updates to improve the performance and functionality of their devices.

Both the ASUS ROG Ally RC71 l- Ally period z1x 512 and the Asus Rog RC71 l- Al period Z1 512 have their own strengths and weaknesses. The choice between the two ultimately depends on the user’s gaming preferences and budget. For those who prioritize performance and balance, the Z1 Extreme is worth the extra cost. However, for those who prioritize battery life and are more inclined towards CPU-loaded games, the cheaper version could be a more cost-effective choice.



