MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ Review : A Powerful Handheld Gaming PC

The MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ represents a significant leap in the handheld gaming PC market, offering a seamless blend of high-performance hardware, immersive visuals, and extensive customization options. Designed for gamers who demand versatility and power, this device competes directly with established names like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally X. Below, we delve into its standout features, performance benchmarks, and areas where it could improve, providing a comprehensive look at what makes the CLAW 8 Ai+ a noteworthy contender.

Performance: Power and Efficiency in Harmony

At the heart of the MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ lies the Intel Core Ultra 7258V processor, an 8-core chip engineered to handle demanding gaming and multitasking scenarios with ease. Paired with the Intel Arc 140V GPU, the device delivers smooth and consistent performance at a 1200p resolution, even for modern AAA titles. The inclusion of Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) technology further enhances gameplay by minimizing screen tearing and stuttering, making sure a fluid gaming experience.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ features an Intel Core Ultra 7258V processor and Intel Arc 140V GPU, delivering smooth performance at 1200p resolution with VRR support, though occasional driver issues persist in some games.

The 8-inch 1200p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 16:10 aspect ratio offers vibrant visuals and fluid motion, while ergonomic controls provide customization, albeit with minor comfort concerns for extended use.

An 80Wh battery ensures impressive runtime, offering over 10 hours for lightweight gaming and adjustable TDP settings for balancing performance and efficiency.

Comprehensive connectivity includes two USB 4 ports, a microSD slot, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a fingerprint sensor, making the device versatile and future-ready.

Advanced software features, such as AI-driven optimization, adjustable TDP, and Android app emulation, enhance customization and expand the gaming experience.

Benchmark tests reveal that the CLAW 8 Ai+ performs on par with competitors like AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme, offering comparable results across a variety of games. Titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Forza Horizon 5 run seamlessly at high settings, maintaining impressive frame rates and visual fidelity. However, occasional driver-related issues with specific games, including *Spider-Man Remastered* and God of War Ragnarok, highlight areas where software optimization could be improved to ensure a consistently smooth experience.

Display and Design: A Visual and Ergonomic Triumph

The MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ features an 8-inch 1200p IPS display that stands out as one of its most compelling features. With a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness of 500 nits, the screen delivers vibrant colors, sharp details, and fluid motion. Whether you’re gaming or streaming media, the display ensures an immersive experience, particularly for fast-paced or visually demanding content.

Ergonomics are another area where the CLAW 8 Ai+ excels. The device is equipped with Hall-based analog sticks, programmable macro buttons, and a customizable control layout, allowing users to tailor the gaming experience to their preferences. While the d-pad offers precision, its sharp edges may cause discomfort during extended play sessions, particularly in fighting games. At 795 grams, the device is heavier than some competitors, which could impact portability for users prioritizing lightweight designs. However, the overall build quality and thoughtful design make it a comfortable choice for most gaming scenarios.

MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ Hands On Review

Check out more relevant guides from our extensive collection on handheld gaming PCs that you might find useful.

Battery Life: Balancing Longevity and Performance

The MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ is powered by an 80Wh battery, offering impressive runtime across a range of use cases. For lightweight gaming, such as Hades 2, the device can deliver over 10 hours of gameplay. Video playback extends battery life to more than 18 hours, while AAA gaming at high settings and a 30W TDP provides over 2 hours of continuous play. This balance between performance and longevity makes the CLAW 8 Ai+ a versatile option for both casual and intensive gaming sessions.

The efficiency of the device is largely attributed to the Intel Core Ultra Series 2 chips, which optimize power consumption without sacrificing performance. Users can further customize their experience with adjustable TDP settings (8W, 17W, and 30W), allowing them to prioritize either battery life or performance depending on their needs. This adaptability ensures that the device remains functional and efficient across a variety of gaming scenarios.

Connectivity and I/O: Comprehensive and Future-Ready

The MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ offers a robust selection of connectivity options, making sure compatibility with a wide range of peripherals and accessories. Key features include:

Two USB 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and peripheral support

for high-speed data transfer and peripheral support A microSD card slot for expandable storage

for expandable storage A 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphones

for wired headphones A fingerprint sensor for added security

Wireless connectivity is equally impressive, with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 providing fast and reliable connections for online gaming and device pairing. These features make the CLAW 8 Ai+ a versatile tool not only for gaming but also for media consumption and productivity tasks, making sure it remains relevant in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Software Features: Customization and AI-Driven Optimization

The MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ uses its updated Center M software to deliver a highly customizable user experience. The integrated AI engine dynamically adjusts performance based on workload, making sure optimal efficiency and responsiveness. Users can fine-tune system behavior with adjustable TDP settings and fan controls, tailoring the device to suit their specific gaming or productivity needs.

Additional features include a built-in gyroscope with customizable modes, enhancing precision in games and allowing intuitive desktop navigation. The device also supports Android app emulation, expanding its gaming library to include popular mobile titles. The quick menu, accessible via the Microsoft Xbox bar, allows for seamless in-game adjustments without interrupting gameplay, further enhancing the overall user experience.

Audio and Personalization: Enhancing the Experience

The MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ is equipped with front-firing stereo speakers featuring DTS support, delivering clear and immersive audio for both gaming and media consumption. The sound quality is well-balanced, making sure that dialogue, music, and sound effects are all rendered with clarity and depth.

Personalization is another key strength of the device. Users can customize the analog sticks, triggers, and macro buttons, tailoring the controls to their specific preferences. These features emphasize the device’s focus on user-centric design, making sure that every aspect of the gaming experience can be adjusted to meet individual needs.

A Balanced Contender in Handheld Gaming

The MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ sets a high standard for handheld gaming PCs, combining powerful hardware, a stunning display, and extensive customization options. Its Intel Core Ultra 7258V processor, Intel Arc 140V GPU, and 8-inch 1200p display with a 120Hz refresh rate deliver a premium gaming experience that rivals the best in the market. While minor drawbacks, such as the d-pad design and occasional driver issues, exist, they are outweighed by the device’s numerous strengths.

For gamers seeking a handheld device that balances performance, battery life, and customization, the MSI CLAW 8 Ai+ is a compelling choice. Whether you’re diving into AAA blockbusters or exploring indie gems, this device offers the tools and features to elevate your gaming experience to new heights.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals