27 Most Useful STEAM DECK Features You Didn’t Know!

The Steam Deck is a versatile handheld gaming device that offers a wide range of features and customization options, making it a powerful tool for both casual gamers and tech enthusiasts alike. With its ability to transform your gaming experience, the Steam Deck has the potential to transform the way you play your favorite titles. In the video below, HotshotTek explores 27 of the most useful features that you might not be aware of, providing you with practical tips and tricks to help you get the most out of your Steam Deck.

Audio Flexibility and Integration

One of the standout features of the Steam Deck is its flexible audio options. The device supports both Bluetooth and wired connections, allowing you to choose the method that best suits your needs. If you prefer the convenience of wireless audio, you can easily pair your favorite Bluetooth headphones or speakers with the Steam Deck. Alternatively, if you prioritize low latency and high-quality sound, you can opt for wired headphones instead.

But the audio capabilities of the Steam Deck don’t stop there. A particularly useful feature is the ability to connect your phone to the device via Bluetooth. This opens up a world of possibilities, such as:

Mixing game audio with music or podcasts from your phone

Taking calls without interrupting your gaming session

Using your phone as a makeshift microphone for voice chat

By leveraging the Steam Deck’s audio integration, you can create a seamless and immersive gaming experience that fits your preferences.

Mastering Time-Saving Shortcuts

The Steam Deck is designed with efficiency in mind, and one way it achieves this is through a variety of time-saving shortcuts. By mastering these shortcuts, you can streamline your gaming experience and navigate the device’s features with ease. Here are a few examples:

Bringing up the keyboard: Hold the Steam and X buttons simultaneously

Hold the Steam and X buttons simultaneously Adjusting screen brightness: Hold the Steam button and move the joystick

Hold the Steam button and move the joystick Taking a screenshot: Press Steam + R1

Press Steam + R1 Force-closing a frozen app: Hold Steam + B for five seconds

To discover all the available shortcuts on your Steam Deck, simply hold the Steam button. This will display a comprehensive list of shortcuts, allowing you to explore and memorize the ones that are most relevant to your needs.

Customization and Personalization

One of the greatest strengths of the Steam Deck is its high level of customization. The device allows you to personalize various aspects of your experience, from the keyboard theme to the startup animation. These customization options can be accessed directly through the system settings, making it easy to tailor the device to your preferences.

For those who want to take customization to the next level, there are third-party tools available that unlock even more possibilities. One such tool is Decky Loader, which grants access to a wide range of additional themes and animations. With Decky Loader, you can give your Steam Deck a unique look and feel that reflects your personal style.

Other notable customization tools include:

CSS Loader: Allows you to modify the Steam Deck’s interface using custom CSS code

Allows you to modify the Steam Deck’s interface using custom CSS code Vibrant Deck: Enables you to adjust the color saturation of the display, creating a more vivid and engaging visual experience

By exploring these customization options, you can make your Steam Deck truly your own and enhance your overall gaming experience.

Optimizing Game Compatibility and Performance

While the Steam Deck is designed to run a wide range of games, not every title is officially verified for the device. However, this doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your favorite games on the Steam Deck. Tools like ProtonDB can help you check the compatibility of a game and find community-recommended tweaks to get unsupported titles running smoothly.

To optimize performance on the Steam Deck, there are several strategies you can employ. One effective approach is to close unused apps and background processes, freeing up system resources for your game. Additionally, adjusting the frame rate can have a significant impact on performance and battery life. In many cases, setting the frame rate to 40 FPS strikes a good balance between smooth gameplay and power efficiency.

For example, classic titles like Fallout: New Vegas may not be officially supported on the Steam Deck, but with minor adjustments, they can run smoothly on the device. By leveraging community resources and experimenting with performance tweaks, you can expand the range of games you can enjoy on your Steam Deck.

Storage Expansion and Hardware Upgrades

As your game library grows, you may find yourself running out of storage space on your Steam Deck. Fortunately, the device offers several options for expanding your storage capacity. One straightforward solution is to use high-speed SD cards. By inserting an SD card into the designated slot, you can significantly increase the amount of storage available for your games and other files.

For those who are comfortable with hardware modifications, upgrading the internal drive of the Steam Deck is another option. This process involves opening up the device and replacing the existing drive with a larger capacity one. While this approach requires some technical expertise, it can provide a substantial storage boost for your Steam Deck.

In addition to storage upgrades, some users may be interested in customizing the physical appearance of their Steam Deck. Replacing the back casing is a popular modification that allows you to change the look and feel of the device. However, it’s important to note that full case replacements may lead to compatibility issues, so proceed with caution if you choose to go this route.

Cloud Gaming and Remote Play

The Steam Deck’s capabilities extend beyond running games locally on the device itself. Thanks to its support for cloud gaming and remote play, you can enjoy your favorite titles across multiple platforms and devices.

One notable example is the ability to access Xbox games via Xbox Cloud Gaming. By connecting your Steam Deck to the internet and logging into your Xbox account, you can stream a wide selection of Xbox titles directly to your handheld device. This feature opens up a whole new library of games that you can play on the go.

Similarly, the Steam Deck’s remote play functionality allows you to stream your Steam library to other devices, such as a Mac or PC. This means you can start playing a game on your Steam Deck and seamlessly continue your progress on another device, as long as both are connected to the same network.

By leveraging cloud gaming and remote play, the Steam Deck becomes an even more versatile gaming machine, giving you the freedom to enjoy your games wherever and however you choose.

Emulation and Retro Gaming

For fans of classic games and retro consoles, the Steam Deck is an excellent choice. The device excels at emulation, allowing you to play a wide range of older titles from systems like the GameCube, PlayStation, and even the Nintendo Switch.

Setting up emulators on the Steam Deck is a straightforward process, thanks to the device’s user-friendly interface and powerful hardware. Whether you’re running older 2D classics or more demanding 3D games, the Steam Deck can handle them with ease.

The Steam Deck’s emulation capabilities have made it a favorite among retro gaming enthusiasts. With the ability to play games from multiple generations of consoles, the device offers a nostalgic trip down memory lane while also providing the convenience and portability of a modern handheld.

Battery Life Optimization

One of the most common concerns with handheld gaming devices is battery life. While the Steam Deck offers decent battery performance out of the box, there are several ways to extend your playtime even further.

One effective strategy is to disable features that you’re not actively using. For example, turning off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, rumble, and haptics can help conserve battery power. By minimizing the number of active components, you can reduce the overall power consumption of the device.

Another approach is to adjust the graphical settings of your games. Lowering the resolution, reducing the level of detail, and capping the frame rate can all contribute to better battery efficiency. While you may sacrifice some visual fidelity, the trade-off can be worth it for longer gaming sessions.

By implementing these battery optimization techniques, you can ensure that your Steam Deck lasts as long as possible, allowing you to enjoy your games without constantly worrying about running out of power.

Parental Controls and Security

For families with young gamers, the Steam Deck offers robust parental control options to ensure a safe and age-appropriate gaming experience. The device allows you to set up password protection for both desktop mode and the wake/start screens, preventing unauthorized access to the system.

By allowing these security features, you can have peace of mind knowing that your children can only access the games and content that you deem suitable. Additionally, password protection helps safeguard your personal settings and preferences from being accidentally changed by curious little hands.

The Steam Deck’s parental controls are easy to set up and manage, making it a great choice for families who want to introduce their kids to gaming in a controlled and responsible manner.

Expanding Your Game Library

While the Steam Deck is primarily designed for playing games purchased through the Steam store, it’s not limited to just that. The device’s versatility allows you to access a wide range of gaming options from multiple platforms.

For example, you can easily install and run free-to-play titles directly from the Steam store, giving you access to a vast library of games without any additional cost. Additionally, the Steam Deck’s desktop mode enables you to install external game launchers like Epic Games and Ubisoft Connect, further expanding your gaming horizons.

By leveraging these options, you can create a diverse and extensive game library on your Steam Deck, ensuring that you always have something new and exciting to play.

Accessorizing Your Steam Deck

To get the most out of your Steam Deck, consider investing in some accessories that can enhance your gaming experience. One essential accessory is a travel case, which provides both portability and protection for your device. With a sturdy case, you can take your Steam Deck on the go without worrying about accidental damage.

Another useful accessory is a third-party kickstand. While the Steam Deck has a built-in kickstand, some users find that it doesn’t provide the most stable or ergonomic setup for tabletop play. By using a dedicated kickstand accessory, you can improve the comfort and usability of your device during extended gaming sessions.

If you prefer a more traditional gaming experience, pairing your Steam Deck with wireless controllers is a great option. The device supports a wide range of controllers, including popular models from Xbox and PlayStation. By using a controller, you can enjoy your games with the familiar feel of a console setup.

Advanced Features for Power Users

For those who want to push the boundaries of what the Steam Deck can do, there are several advanced features worth exploring. One such feature is the ability to enable HDR on OLED models of the device. HDR, or High Dynamic Range, enhances the visual quality of games by providing a wider range of colors and brightness levels. By allowing HDR on a compatible Steam Deck, you can experience your games with more vibrant and lifelike visuals.

Another advanced feature is the ability to remap the back buttons of the Steam Deck to function as mouse inputs. This can be particularly useful for PC games that require precise cursor control, such as strategy titles or point-and-click adventures. By remapping the back buttons, you can enjoy these games with the convenience and precision of a traditional mouse setup.

Exploring these advanced features can help you unlock the full potential of your Steam Deck and tailor the device to your specific gaming needs and preferences.

Summary

The Steam Deck is a remarkable handheld gaming device that offers a wide array of features and customization options. By exploring the 27 useful features highlighted in this guide, you can unlock the full potential of your Steam Deck and transform your gaming experience.

From flexible audio options and time-saving shortcuts to customization and performance tweaks, the Steam Deck provides a wealth of possibilities for gamers of all levels. Whether you’re looking to expand your game library, optimize battery life, or personalize your device, the Steam Deck has you covered.

So dive in, experiment with these features, and discover how the Steam Deck can transform the way you play your favorite games. With its powerful hardware, versatile software, and endless customization options, the Steam Deck is a true powerhouse of handheld gaming.

