Powerful 3.3L Mini ITX Gaming PC no graphics card required

If you are searching for a powerful compact gaming PCs, the 3.3L Mini ITX built by ETA Prime is definitely worth more investigation. This small form factor build uses the power of an AMD APU with integrated graphics, eliminating the need for a separate GPU. The goal is to deliver impressive 1080p gaming performance by harnessing advanced AMD technologies and high-speed components, all within a remarkably small form factor.

The project began with a minimalist design approach, centering around a mini ITX motherboard. The ASRock A620 I motherboard fits seamlessly into the InWin Chopin Max case, which conveniently includes a pre-installed 200W power supply. This compact setup ensures that your gaming rig remains small yet mighty, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a powerful system without the bulk.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Compact 3.3L Mini ITX gaming PC with no need for a separate GPU.

Uses AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU with RDNA 3 graphics (Radeon 780M).

32GB Kingston Fury DDR5 RAM at 8000 MHz and 2TB SK Hynix Platinum P41 SSD (PCIe 4.0).

Thermalright X53 low-profile cooler for effective heat management.

Impressive performance benchmarks: Geekbench 6 scores (single-core: 2790, multi-core: 14532), 3DMark Night Raid score of 34,653.

Solid 1080p gaming performance across various titles, with notable FPS in games like “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3” and “Forza Horizon 5”.

Efficient power consumption: 126W during gaming, 26W at idle.

Incorporates AMD FSR 3.1 and frame generation technologies.

Compatible with PCIe 3.0 for older motherboards.

At the heart of this build lies the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU, featuring innovative RDNA 3 graphics (Radeon 780M). This APU is a powerhouse, combining the capabilities of a CPU and GPU into a single chip, offering robust performance for gaming and multitasking alike. To complement the APU, 32GB of Kingston Fury DDR5 RAM is included, clocked at an impressive 8000 MHz. This high-speed memory ensures smooth and lightning-fast operations, allowing you to seamlessly switch between demanding games and resource-intensive applications.

3.3L Mini ITX Gaming PC

Storage is another crucial aspect of any gaming PC, and this build does not disappoint. The 2TB SK Hynix Platinum P41 SSD, using the PCIe 4.0 interface, provides high-speed data transfer capabilities. With this SSD, you can expect enhanced load times and overall system responsiveness, ensuring that you spend more time gaming and less time waiting.

Cooling is a critical consideration in any compact build, and the 3.3L Mini ITX gaming PC addresses this challenge effectively. The Thermalright X53 low-profile cooler is employed to manage heat within the confined space of the case. This cooler is specifically designed to fit snugly in small spaces while still providing effective cooling performance. With this solution in place, you can rest assured that your system will remain stable and cool even under heavy loads.

Integrated Radeon 780M Graphics

When it comes to performance, this build truly shines. The storage solution delivers impressive read speeds exceeding 7000 MB/s and write speeds surpassing 6500 MB/s. In terms of CPU performance, the Geekbench 6 scores are nothing short of remarkable, with a single-core score of 2790 and a multi-core score of 14532. These numbers demonstrate the raw processing power of the AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU.

The integrated Radeon 780M graphics also deliver notable performance. In the 3DMark Night Raid benchmark, the build achieves an impressive score of 34,653, showcasing the capability of the integrated graphics solution. This level of performance translates well into real-world gaming scenarios. For gaming enthusiasts, the 3.3L Mini ITX gaming PC offers solid 1080p performance across a variety of titles. Here are some examples:

In “Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3,” you can expect an average of 130 FPS at balanced settings, providing a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

“Forza Horizon 5” runs seamlessly at 1080p medium settings, delivering an average of 98 FPS, allowing you to enjoy the stunning visuals and high-speed racing action.

“Fallout 4” maintains a consistent 60 FPS at high settings, ensuring a stable and enjoyable gameplay experience in this open-world RPG.

Even demanding titles like “Cyberpunk 2077” achieve an average of 78 FPS at low settings with FSR enabled, demonstrating the capability of the integrated graphics in handling complex game environments.

It’s worth noting that in the most demanding scenarios, such as running “Horizon Forbidden West” at 900p low settings, the build may encounter some performance limitations. This highlights the inherent constraints of integrated graphics when pushed to the extreme. However, for the vast majority of games, the 3.3L Mini ITX gaming PC delivers impressive results.

Mini ITX Gaming PC

Efficiency is another key aspect of this build. During gaming sessions, the CPU temperatures average around 68°C, with peaks reaching 82°C. These temperatures are well within acceptable ranges, ensuring stable performance and longevity. Moreover, the total system power consumption is remarkably low, averaging 126W during gaming and dropping to a mere 26W at idle. This energy efficiency is a testament to the carefully selected components and the optimized design of the build.

To further enhance the gaming experience, this build incorporates AMD FSR 3.1 and frame generation technologies. These advanced features help to boost performance and visual quality in supported games, allowing you to enjoy smoother gameplay and more detailed graphics. Additionally, the system maintains compatibility with PCIe 3.0, ensuring that it can work seamlessly with older motherboards if needed. This flexibility adds to the versatility of the build, making it adaptable to various setups and upgrade paths.

The 3.3L Mini ITX gaming PC by ETA Prime is a remarkable achievement in the realm of compact gaming systems. By harnessing the power of an AMD APU with integrated graphics, this build provides a viable solution for 1080p gaming without the need for a discrete GPU. The carefully selected components, including high-speed RAM, a fast SSD, and an efficient cooling solution, work together to deliver impressive performance within a small form factor. Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for a compact and powerful system or an enthusiast seeking a portable gaming rig, the 3.3L Mini ITX gaming PC is an excellent choice. It showcases the potential of integrated graphics and pushes the boundaries of what can be achieved in a tiny package.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



