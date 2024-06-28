Xbox Gaming lands on Amazon Fire TV

Microsoft and the Xbox team have announced an exciting collaboration with Amazon, allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in over 25 countries to play games directly from the Xbox app on select Fire TV devices via cloud gaming. This partnership offers gamers even more flexibility and convenience in how they enjoy their favorite titles.

Key Takeaways Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now play games on select Amazon Fire TV devices.

Compatible devices include Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and Fire TV Stick 4K (2023).

Players need a Fire TV Stick, a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller, and an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership.

Hundreds of games are available, including popular titles like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II, Starfield, and Forza Horizon 5.

Fallout games are also available, complementing the Fallout TV show on Prime Video.

Compatible controllers include Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, and DualShock 4.

How to Get Started with Xbox Game Pass on Fire TV

To begin your cloud gaming journey on Fire TV, follow these simple steps:

Install and launch the Xbox app from your Fire TV device.

Sign in with your Microsoft account. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have instant access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games.

If you’re not a member, you can join Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for a low monthly fee or try out Fortnite without a membership.

Connect a Bluetooth-enabled wireless controller. Compatible options include the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, PlayStation DualSense, and DualShock 4.

Start playing your favorite games!

Pricing and Availability

The Xbox app will be available on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) priced at $59.99 and the Fire TV Stick 4K (2023) priced at $49.99. This makes it a cost-effective and portable option for both new and seasoned gamers. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is required to access the full library of games, which is available for a low monthly subscription fee.

The collaboration between Microsoft and Amazon brings a new level of convenience and flexibility to gaming. With the ability to play high-quality games on a Fire TV device, gamers can enjoy their favorite titles without the need for a console. This is particularly beneficial for those who are new to console gaming or looking for a portable gaming solution.

Additional Features and Benefits

Beyond the extensive game library, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can also enjoy:

Access to new games on the day of their release.

Exclusive member discounts and deals.

Cloud saves, allowing you to pick up where you left off on any device.

By integrating Xbox Game Pass with Amazon Fire TV, Microsoft continues to push the boundaries of cloud gaming, making it more accessible and enjoyable for gamers around the world. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the gaming world, this collaboration offers a convenient and affordable way to dive into a vast library of incredible games.



