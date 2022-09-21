ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro Ryzen 7 handheld gaming PC preorders open

Those of you interested in purchasing the new ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro Ryzen 7 handheld gaming PC will be pleased to know that preorders open today September 21st 2022 at 9:00 a.m. PDT. Place your preorder at the official online store via the link below to make sure you are one of the first to receive the new PC gaming console when shipping starts on October 15, 2022.

Prices for the ONEXPLAYER Mini Pro start at $1,199 for the base model although if you preorder from today until October 7 by placing a $50 deposit you will be able to bag the new PC games console at just $919 and will also receive preorder goodies such as a free docking station and protective bag.

Features of the new handheld gaming PC powered by a AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor supported by Radeon 680M graphics card and either 16 or 32 GB of LPDDR5 include: a 7-inch full lamination WUXGA IPS screen, 1920 x 1200 resolution, a 48 Wh battery providing up to 10 hours of local playback and 2.5 hours of “full load” gaming.

The games console measures 260 mm x 106 mm x 23 mm in size and weighs just under 600 g. Equipped with a gyroscope, feedback vibrator, RGB LED lighting and 2 x USB4 and 1 x USB 3.0 the handheld games console is capable of playing AAA games such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Elden Ring, Horizon 5 and more.

Source : OXP



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals