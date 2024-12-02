New MSI Claw 8 Ai and Claw 7 Ai Gaming Handhelds Unveiled

MSI has expanded its portfolio of handheld gaming devices with the introduction of the Claw 7 Ai+ and Claw 8 Ai+. Designed for gamers who value both performance and portability, these devices are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7258V processor and feature advanced capabilities aimed at delivering a premium gaming experience. The Claw 7 Ai+ refines the design of its predecessor, while the Claw 8 Ai+ brings notable upgrades, including a larger display and extended battery life, positioning itself as a high-end competitor in the handheld gaming market.

If you’ve ever been frustrated by sluggish performance, cramped screens, or a battery that barely lasts through a boss fight, MSI seems to have addressed those concerns. Their latest announcement, the Claw 7 Ai+ and Claw 8 Ai+, promises to deliver. Whether you prefer a lightweight, travel-friendly option or prioritize immersive, extended play sessions, MSI’s newest offerings aim to cater to a broad range of gaming needs. So, what sets these handhelds apart? Let’s provide more insight and find out.

New MSI Handhelds

TL;DR Key Takeaways : MSI has launched two handheld gaming devices, the Claw 7 Ai+ and Claw 8 Ai+, both powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7258V processor, offering high performance and portability.

The Claw 7 Ai+ features a compact design with a 7-inch 1080p display, 32GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 53Wh battery, priced at $799 for gamers prioritizing portability.

The Claw 8 Ai+ offers upgrades like an 8-inch display, 1TB SSD, and an 80Wh battery for extended gaming sessions, priced at $899 for those seeking a more immersive experience.

Both devices use the Intel Arc 140V iGPU, delivering competitive gaming performance, though AMD-powered rivals may outperform them in certain scenarios.

Battery life is a key differentiator, with the Claw 8 Ai+ providing significantly longer runtime, making it ideal for extended use or travel compared to the Claw 7 Ai+.

Claw 7 Ai+: Compact Yet Capable

The Claw 7 Ai+ is a compact device that balances portability with impressive performance. It is tailored for gamers who need a lightweight, travel-friendly option without sacrificing gaming capabilities. Key specifications include:

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 7258V, featuring 8 cores and 8 threads with a maximum clock speed of 4.8 GHz, making sure smooth gameplay.

Intel Core Ultra 7258V, featuring 8 cores and 8 threads with a maximum clock speed of 4.8 GHz, making sure smooth gameplay. Memory: 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at 8533 MHz, allowing seamless multitasking and efficient game loading.

32GB of LPDDR5x RAM running at 8533 MHz, allowing seamless multitasking and efficient game loading. Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD, which is user-replaceable for future upgrades, offering flexibility for expanding storage needs.

512GB M.2 SSD, which is user-replaceable for future upgrades, offering flexibility for expanding storage needs. Display: A 7-inch 1080p IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate support, and 500 nits peak brightness for vibrant visuals.

A 7-inch 1080p IPS screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate support, and 500 nits peak brightness for vibrant visuals. Connectivity: Dual USB 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable connections to peripherals and networks.

Dual USB 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for fast and reliable connections to peripherals and networks. Battery: A 53Wh capacity, suitable for shorter gaming sessions or casual use.

Priced at $799, the Claw 7 Ai+ offers a balance of affordability and performance. It is an appealing choice for gamers seeking a portable yet powerful device that can handle modern games with ease.

Claw 8 Ai+: Bigger and Better

The Claw 8 Ai+ builds upon the foundation of the Claw 7 Ai+ by introducing enhancements that cater to gamers who prioritize extended playtime and a larger screen. This model is designed for those who want a more immersive gaming experience. Its standout features include:

Processor: The same Intel Core Ultra 7258V processor as the Claw 7 Ai+, making sure consistent performance across both models.

The same Intel Core Ultra 7258V processor as the Claw 7 Ai+, making sure consistent performance across both models. Memory: 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, delivering high-speed performance for demanding applications and games.

32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, delivering high-speed performance for demanding applications and games. Storage: A 1TB M.2 SSD, doubling the capacity of the Claw 7 Ai+ and providing ample space for larger game libraries.

A 1TB M.2 SSD, doubling the capacity of the Claw 7 Ai+ and providing ample space for larger game libraries. Display: An 8-inch 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate support, and 500 nits brightness for a more expansive and immersive viewing experience.

An 8-inch 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, variable refresh rate support, and 500 nits brightness for a more expansive and immersive viewing experience. Battery: An 80Wh capacity, significantly extending runtime for longer gaming sessions or travel.

An 80Wh capacity, significantly extending runtime for longer gaming sessions or travel. Connectivity: Dual USB 4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for robust wireless options and compatibility with modern accessories.

At $899, the Claw 8 Ai+ targets gamers who value larger displays and longer battery life, offering a premium option for extended gaming sessions and enhanced immersion.

MSI Handhelds 2025

Performance Overview

Both the Claw 7 Ai+ and Claw 8 Ai+ are powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7258V processor, which excels in single-core performance but falls slightly behind AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme in multi-core tasks. Graphics are handled by the integrated Intel Arc 140V iGPU, which delivers competitive results, outperforming the Z1 Extreme in certain synthetic benchmarks. However, real-world gaming performance can vary depending on the game and its optimization.

The devices are capable of running most modern games smoothly, though adjustments to resolution or frame generation settings may be required for particularly demanding titles. While the Intel Arc 140V iGPU provides solid performance, AMD-powered competitors may have an edge in specific scenarios, particularly in games optimized for AMD hardware.

Gaming Benchmarks

The Claw series demonstrates commendable performance across a variety of popular titles, including:

Spider-Man Remastered

Forza Horizon 5

Black Myth: Wukong

With updated Intel Arc drivers, these games run smoothly, delivering an enjoyable gaming experience. However, for graphically intensive titles like God of War Ragnarok, users may need to adjust settings to achieve optimal performance. The devices are well-suited for most modern games, but gamers seeking maximum performance may find AMD-powered alternatives more suitable for specific use cases.

Battery Life: A Key Differentiator

Battery life is a critical factor for handheld gaming devices, and the Claw 8 Ai+ stands out with its 80Wh battery, offering significantly longer runtime compared to the Claw 7 Ai+. This makes it an excellent choice for extended gaming sessions or travel. In contrast, the Claw 7 Ai+ features a 53Wh battery, which is better suited for shorter gaming periods or casual use. The difference in battery capacity highlights the importance of considering your gaming habits and usage scenarios when choosing between the two models.

Market Position and Buyer Considerations

MSI’s Claw 7 Ai+ and Claw 8 Ai+ are positioned as premium handheld gaming devices, competing with alternatives like the ROG Ally. Their advanced hardware and features justify their price points, but potential buyers should carefully evaluate their gaming needs before making a decision. Key factors to consider include:

Performance capabilities for the specific games you intend to play.

Battery life requirements for extended gaming sessions or travel.

Screen size preferences for immersive gameplay and visual clarity.

While the Claw series excels in certain areas, its value ultimately depends on individual priorities. Gamers who prioritize portability and affordability may lean toward the Claw 7 Ai+, while those seeking a more immersive experience with extended battery life may find the Claw 8 Ai+ a better fit.

MSI’s latest offerings provide a compelling option for gamers looking to enjoy high-quality gaming on the go. Whether you choose the compact and capable Claw 7 Ai+ or the feature-rich Claw 8 Ai+, these devices deliver a premium gaming experience tailored to a variety of needs.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



