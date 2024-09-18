Insane FPS boost on MSI Claw games console using Lossless Scaling

If you are looking to increase the performance of your MSI Claw handheld games console you might be interested in a guide created by ETA Prime the provides more insight into how you can boost FPS using Lossless Scaling. This powerful software, available for just $7 on Steam, has the potential to transform your gaming performance by nearly doubling your frame rates. By employing advanced scaling techniques and frame generation modes, Lossless Scaling optimizes your gaming experience, particularly for graphically demanding titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Red Dead Redemption 2, Forza Horizon 5, and Elden Ring.

Lossless Scaling is more than just another gaming application. It is a comprehensive tool designed to enhance both the visual quality and performance of your games. Compatible with discrete GPUs and integrated GPUs (iGPUs), this software harnesses advanced upscaling algorithms to deliver stunning visuals while simultaneously boosting your frame rates.

The true strength of Lossless Scaling lies in its ability to significantly improve performance across a wide range of games. Take Cyberpunk 2077, for example. With Lossless Scaling, you can witness a remarkable leap from 58 FPS to over 80 FPS, transforming your gaming experience from choppy to buttery smooth. Similarly, Red Dead Redemption 2 can soar from 62 FPS to over 80 FPS, while Forza Horizon 5 can reach the dizzying heights of mid-90s FPS. Even the notoriously demanding Elden Ring benefits from Lossless Scaling, although consistently maintaining 60 FPS remains a challenge.

Under the Hood: A Technical Breakdown

Lossless Scaling offers a wealth of features and customization options to fine-tune your gaming performance:

Scaling Types: Choose from FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), Nvidia’s Image Scaling, and the Lossless Scaler to find the perfect balance between visual quality and performance.

Choose from FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), Nvidia’s Image Scaling, and the Lossless Scaler to find the perfect balance between visual quality and performance. Frame Generation Modes: Experiment with LSFG 2.3 and LSFG 1.1 to optimize frame generation and minimize latency.

Experiment with LSFG 2.3 and LSFG 1.1 to optimize frame generation and minimize latency. Performance Mode: Ideal for lower-end GPUs, this mode prioritizes efficiency, allowing you to squeeze every last frame out of your hardware.

Ideal for lower-end GPUs, this mode prioritizes efficiency, allowing you to squeeze every last frame out of your hardware. Maximum Frame Latency: Adjust this setting to suit different games and personal preferences, ensuring a responsive and immersive gaming experience.

FPS boost on MSI Claw Console

Tailored Performance for Your Favorite Games

Lossless Scaling shines across a diverse range of titles, delivering tangible performance improvements:

Cyberpunk 2077: Witness a staggering jump from 58 FPS to over 80 FPS, transforming Night City into a seamless, immersive world.

Witness a staggering jump from 58 FPS to over 80 FPS, transforming Night City into a seamless, immersive world. Red Dead Redemption 2: Gallop through the Wild West with confidence as frame rates soar from 62 FPS to over 80 FPS.

Gallop through the Wild West with confidence as frame rates soar from 62 FPS to over 80 FPS. Forza Horizon 5: Experience the thrill of racing at breakneck speeds with mid-90s FPS, leaving your competitors in the dust.

Experience the thrill of racing at breakneck speeds with mid-90s FPS, leaving your competitors in the dust. Elden Ring: While consistently hitting 60 FPS remains a challenge, Lossless Scaling still offers noticeable performance gains in this visually stunning masterpiece.

Maximizing Your Gaming Experience

To get the most out of Lossless Scaling, consider these general recommendations:

Single-Player Focus: Due to potential latency issues, Lossless Scaling is most effective for single-player games rather than competitive multiplayer titles.

Due to potential latency issues, Lossless Scaling is most effective for single-player games rather than competitive multiplayer titles. Handheld Gaming: Lossless Scaling is a helpful for handheld gaming PCs, helping to maintain lower wattage and extend battery life without compromising performance.

Lossless Scaling is a helpful for handheld gaming PCs, helping to maintain lower wattage and extend battery life without compromising performance. Future Potential: As technology advances, we may see built-in frame generation in upcoming handheld devices, further enhancing the gaming experience.

Compatibility and Versatility

One of the standout features of Lossless Scaling is its broad compatibility with various graphics APIs, including DX9, DX10, DX11, DX12, Vulkan, and OpenGL. This versatility ensures that the application can work its magic on both innovative AAA titles and beloved classics like Skyrim. Whether you’re exploring the latest open-world adventures or revisiting timeless favorites, Lossless Scaling has you covered.

In conclusion, the Lossless Scaling application is a must-have tool for MSI Claw users seeking to elevate their gaming performance to new heights. By harnessing advanced scaling techniques and frame generation modes, you can experience significant frame rate improvements and enjoy a smoother, more immersive gaming experience across a wide range of titles. With its affordable price tag and extensive compatibility, Lossless Scaling offers unbeatable value for gamers looking to optimize their setup and unleash the full potential of their MSI Claw.

