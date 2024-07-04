ONEXPLAYER X1 Ryzen Edition handheld games console

The ONEXPLAYER X1 Ryzen Edition is a versatile 3-in-1 device that functions as a handheld gaming console, tablet, and laptop. It features a 10.95-inch display, detachable controllers, and a detachable keyboard. The device is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU, offering significant performance improvements over its Intel-based predecessor.

ONEXPLAYER X1 Ryzen Edition

At the core of the ONEXPLAYER X1 Ryzen Edition lies the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU, coupled with Radeon 780M Graphics. This potent combination delivers exceptional performance, ensuring smooth gameplay and efficient multitasking. The device supports up to 64GB of LPDDR5x RAM and features a 2280 Gen 4 M.2 SSD, providing ample memory and fast storage to handle demanding applications and games. The thoughtfully designed detachable controllers feature:

Hall-based analog sticks for precise control

A new D-pad design with micro switches for improved tactile feedback

Linear triggers for a more immersive gaming experience

The addition of RGB lighting around the analog sticks adds a touch of style and customization to the device. When using the ONEXPLAYER X1 Ryzen Edition in laptop mode, the magnetic back panel stand ensures stability and optimal viewing angles. Connectivity is a strong suit of this device, offering a comprehensive set of ports and options:

Full-size USB 3.2 port for connecting peripherals

Micro SD card reader for expandable storage

Dual USB 4 ports for high-speed data transfer and charging

Oculink port for future expandability

3.5mm audio jack for headphones or external speakers

The conveniently located turbo button allows users to quickly adjust TDP settings on the fly, optimizing performance based on the task at hand.

Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of handheld games consoles :

FreeSync Support

The ONEXPLAYER X1 Ryzen Edition features a stunning 10.95-inch 120Hz IPS display with a resolution of 2560×1600, delivering crisp visuals and vibrant colors. FreeSync support ensures a tear-free gaming experience, while the built-in speakers, tuned by Harmon, provide immersive audio to complement the visuals.

Customization is a key aspect of this device, with the included 1X console software allowing users to fine-tune performance settings, such as fan modes and TDP. The built-in gyro, with multiple modes, adds an extra layer of control for compatible games. The game launcher and game trainer features streamline the gaming experience, while customizable macros and key mappings enable personalized control setups.

Advanced Features

With a 65.2Wh battery and a 100W PD fast charger, the ONEXPLAYER X1 Ryzen Edition offers flexibility in terms of power management. Battery life may vary depending on the chosen TDP settings, but the fast charger ensures quick and convenient charging when needed.

While performance may vary based on resolution and TDP settings, the ONEXPLAYER X1 Ryzen Edition consistently delivers a satisfying gaming experience across these titles.

Additional features, such as the detachable controller adapter for wireless use and controller port covers for protection, further enhance the device’s versatility and durability. The potential for future testing with Oculink and 1X GPU opens up exciting possibilities for even greater performance and capabilities.

The ONEXPLAYER X1 Ryzen Edition is a comprehensive and versatile device that excels in both gaming and productivity. Its powerful hardware, customizable software, and robust design make it an excellent choice for users seeking a multifunctional device that can handle a wide range of tasks with ease.

Video & Image Credit: ETA Prime



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals