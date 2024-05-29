ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini handheld games console

The ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini is a handheld gaming device that packs a punch despite its compact size. Designed for gamers who value portability without compromising on performance, this device offers a range of features that make it stand out in the crowded handheld gaming market.

At the core of the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini is the AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor, an 8-core, 16-thread CPU built on the Zen 4 architecture. This powerful processor ensures smooth and efficient performance, allowing the device to handle demanding games and applications with ease. Coupled with the Radeon 780M RDNA 3 graphics, the X1 Mini delivers stunning visuals and fluid gameplay, making it a top choice for gaming enthusiasts.

The device’s 8.8-inch IPS display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2560 x 1600, providing a crisp and immersive visual experience. The high refresh rate is particularly beneficial for fast-paced games, minimizing motion blur and giving players a competitive edge. Whether you’re exploring vast open worlds or engaging in intense multiplayer battles, the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini’s display ensures that you won’t miss a single detail.

ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini

One of the standout features of the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini is its detachable controllers. These controllers offer a high degree of customization, with RGB lighting around the analog sticks, linear triggers with adjustable dead zones, and a micro switch D-pad with an optional dish style. The single-button locking mechanism allows for easy attachment and removal, giving you the flexibility to adapt the device to your preferred gaming setup.

The X1 Mini’s audio quality is equally impressive, thanks to the Harman-tuned speakers. These downward-facing speakers deliver clear and immersive sound, with enhanced clarity and bass. Whether you’re listening to in-game dialogue, enjoying the soundtrack, or communicating with teammates, the device’s audio capabilities ensure that you won’t miss a beat.

Versatile Connectivity & Storage

The ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini offers a wide range of connectivity options, making it easy to connect to peripherals and accessories. With Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, USB 4, Oculink, a Micro SD card slot, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a full-size USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, you’ll have no trouble expanding the device’s capabilities to suit your needs.

Storage is another area where the X1 Mini excels. The device features easy access to a 2230 Gen 4 M.2 NVMe SSD, ensuring fast load times and ample space for your games and files. With quick storage and a variety of connectivity options, the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini is a versatile device that can handle both gaming and productivity tasks with ease.

Despite its powerful components, the X1 Mini remains portable and lightweight. Weighing just 710g with the controllers attached, the device is easy to carry and perfect for gaming on the go. The 65.2Wh battery provides ample playtime, allowing you to enjoy extended gaming sessions without worrying about running out of power.

Additional Features

Running on Windows 11, the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini offers a familiar and versatile operating system. The device comes with a range of software features designed to enhance your gaming experience, including:

1X Player Control Center: Allows you to adjust performance and fan modes to optimize the device’s performance.

Game Center: Helps you manage and launch your games with ease.

Built-in gyro: Supports multiple modes, including Mouse, Xbox, and DS4, providing additional control options.

Macro programming and customizable button mappings: Lets you tailor the device to your specific gaming preferences.

The X1 Mini’s performance is further highlighted by its impressive benchmark scores, including a Geekbench 6 single-core score of 2416 and a multi-core score of 11,073. The device also achieves a 3DMark Fire Strike score of 7,379 and a 3DMark Time Spy score of 3,226, indicating strong performance across a range of applications.

Impressive Gaming Performance

When it comes to gaming performance, the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini does not disappoint. The device is capable of running popular titles like Hades 2, Forza Horizon 5, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Fallout 4, and Cyberpunk 2077 at various settings. You can adjust the TDP settings (10W, 15W, 30W) to balance performance and battery life according to your needs, ensuring that you can enjoy your favorite games without compromising on either aspect.

Additional features that enhance the gaming experience include:

Turbo button: Allows for quick performance adjustments on the fly.

Game Trainer: Helps you find game trainers to improve your skills and strategies.

Resource download feature: Provides easy access to game launchers and other resources.

These features, combined with the device’s powerful hardware and customizable controls, make the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini a compelling choice for gamers who demand the best in terms of performance, portability, and versatility.

In conclusion, the ONEXPLAYER X1 Mini is a high-performance handheld gaming device that offers an impressive array of features in a compact package. With its powerful AMD processor, stunning display, customizable controls, and immersive audio, this device is designed to meet the needs of even the most demanding gamers. Whether you’re a casual player or a competitive enthusiast, the X1 Mini has something to offer, making it a top choice in the handheld gaming market.

