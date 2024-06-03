ZOTAC ZONE handheld games console specifications leaked

ZOTAC, a well-established name in the world of mini PCs and graphics cards, it seems is planning to launch the company’s first handheld games console in the form of the ZOTAC ZONE. This new handheld promises to deliver unparalleled performance and immersive gaming experiences to gamers and enthusiasts on the go, and it specifications of been leaked by the VideoCardz website providing us with a sense of what we can expect from this new handheld games console and it’s internal hardware.

AMD Ryzen and Radeon Graphics

At the heart of the ZOTAC ZONE lies the 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processor, and is expected to provide smooth and responsive gameplay, even for the most demanding titles. Complementing the processor is the Radeon 780M integrated graphics with 12 RDNA3 Compute Units, as expected to provide owners with excellent graphics for a small device. Whether playing the latest AAA titles or indie favorites, the ZOTAC ZONE will hopefully provide gamers with a lag-free gaming experience.

AMOLED Display

The ZOTAC ZONE features a 7-inch 120 Hz AMOLED display, a feature that sets it apart from other handheld gaming devices. With a resolution of 1080p and a maximum brightness of 800 nits, the display delivers vibrant colors, deep blacks, and crystal-clear images. The high refresh rate of 120 Hz ensures fluid and responsive gameplay, eliminating any visual stutters or screen tearing. Whether exploring vast open worlds or engaging in fast-paced multiplayer battles, the ZOTAC ZONE’s display technology immerses players in their favorite gaming worlds like never before.

Expandable Storage Options

To support its impressive performance, the ZOTAC ZONE comes equipped with 16 GB of LPDDR5X memory, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient resource management. Gamers can easily switch between multiple applications and games without experiencing any slowdowns or interruptions. The device also offers 512 GB of dedicated storage, providing ample space for a extensive library of games, applications, and media files. For those who require even more storage capacity, the ZOTAC ZONE supports M2.2 2280 SSDs, allowing users to expand their storage as their gaming collection grows.

Battery Life Expectations

While the exact pricing details for the ZOTAC ZONE remain under wraps, gaming enthusiasts can expect to get their hands on this innovative device in the upcoming quarter. The handheld gaming device will make its debut at Computex next week, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience a non-final prototype model firsthand. It’s important to note that the current estimated battery life of 1.25 hours from the 48.5 Wh battery is subject to change in the final version, as ZOTAC continues to optimize the device for maximum performance and efficiency.

ZOTAC ZONE Handheld Games Console

Beyond its impressive specifications, the ZOTAC ZONE offers a complete gaming package. With its ergonomic design and intuitive controls, the device ensures comfortable and precise gameplay sessions. The inclusion of features such as haptic feedback, gyroscopic controls, and customizable button mappings further enhances the gaming experience. Whether playing at home or on the go, the ZOTAC ZONE adapts to the user’s preferences and playstyle.

As the gaming industry continues to evolve, the ZOTAC ZONE represents a significant step forward in handheld gaming technology. With its powerful hardware, immersive display, and expandable storage options, this device caters to the needs and desires of modern gamers. As ZOTAC prepares to launch the ZOTAC ZONE, the gaming community eagerly awaits the opportunity to experience the future of handheld gaming firsthand.

Source : VideoCardz



