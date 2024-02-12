AyaNeo Flip 120Hz dual screen AMD Ryzen handheld games console

The AyaNeo Flip DS is a new handheld PC, boasting a unique dual-screen design. However theAMD Ryzen handheld games console isn’t just about playing games; it’s about experiencing them in a whole new way to enjoy powerful mobile computing that fits in your pocket. The AyaNeo Flip DS is designed to captivate with its primary 7-inch 1080p display that boasts a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, paired with a secondary 3.5-inch IPS touchscreen.

This dual-screen setup is a first in the portable gaming world, offering gamers the flexibility to multitask and play in ways they’ve never done before. Whether you’re a fan of fast-paced action games or strategic puzzles, the Flip DS is engineered to deliver a top-notch gaming experience.

At the core of this handheld marvel is an AMD Ryzen 7 7840U APU, a powerhouse that ensures your games run smoothly and look stunning. The device supports up to 64 GB of the latest LPDDR5X RAM, which means you can switch between games and apps without a hitch. Storage is no issue either, with an M.2 2230 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that provides quick load times and plenty of space for all your favorite titles. And for those concerned about security, a built-in fingerprint sensor offers both convenience and protection, giving you quick access to your games while keeping your device secure.

Dual Screen Ryzen pocket PC and games console

But the AyaNeo Flip DS isn’t just about what’s on the inside. It also features an oculink port, which allows you to connect an external GPU. This means you can enjoy desktop-level gaming performance even when you’re not at your desk. With USB 4 support, the Flip DS ensures that you have the flexibility to connect to a variety of displays and accessories, transforming it from a handheld device into a comprehensive gaming station. Check out the hands-on review video kindly created by ETA Prime below for more insight into what you can expect from this powerful and innovative handheld PC system.

AyaNeo Flip DS

Sound is just as important as visuals in gaming, and the AyaNeo Flip DS doesn’t disappoint. It comes equipped with dual stereo speakers that provide an immersive audio experience. If you prefer using headphones, a 3.5 mm audio jack ensures you can plug in your favorite pair for a more personal gaming session. The device also includes a micro SD card slot for expandable storage and two USB-C ports for connecting additional gaming peripherals.

The controls on the AyaNeo Flip DS are designed with gamers in mind. The d-pad features Dome switches for precision, while Hall-based analog sticks and tactile buttons ensure a responsive and comfortable gaming experience. The ergonomic design of the device makes it easy to play for hours without discomfort, with all controls conveniently placed for effortless access.

The secondary screen of the AyaNeo Flip DS isn’t just for show; it’s a fully functional display that opens up new possibilities for multitasking and gameplay. It can support dual-screen emulators, display performance overlays, or run separate applications, adding a layer of functionality to handheld gaming that is rarely seen.

The AyaNeo Flip DS is aimed at gamers who demand the best in quality and versatility. Its dual-screen feature sets it apart from the competition, appealing to a broad spectrum of users. Whether you’re into classic games or the latest releases, the Flip DS has something for everyone. It’s a device that not only promises to deliver exceptional gaming experiences but also stands as a symbol of innovation and performance that you can hold in your hands.

The AyaNeo Flip DS dual screen AMD Ryzen handheld games console is now available via Indiegogo with earlybird pledges starting from $699 or £556 offering a considerable 22% discount off the recommended retail price. If all goes well worldwide shipping is expected to start sometime during March 2024.



