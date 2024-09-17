Anbernic RG 406V vertical handheld games console hands on

The Anbernic RG 406V is a vertical handheld gaming console that caters to the needs of both retro and modern gaming enthusiasts. This device offers a compelling portable gaming experience, thanks to its robust hardware, versatile software, and ergonomic design. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a hardcore player, the Anbernic RG 406V has something to offer. ETA Prime takes a closer look with a hands-on review in the video below.

Anbernic RG 406V

Key Features and Specifications

At the heart of the Anbernic RG 406V lies an 8-core ARM CPU, the Unisoc T820, which ensures smooth performance across various applications. The Mali G57 GPU efficiently handles graphics processing, while 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM provides ample memory for multitasking and gaming. This powerful combination of hardware components allows the device to run demanding games and applications with ease.

The Anbernic RG 406V comes with a generous 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which can be further expanded via a Micro SD card. This ample storage space ensures that you have plenty of room for your favorite games, apps, and media files. The device features a 4-inch IPS touchscreen with a resolution of 960×720, delivering clear and vibrant visuals that bring your games to life.

To keep you gaming for extended periods, the Anbernic RG 406V is equipped with a 5500 mAh battery. This high-capacity battery ensures that you can enjoy your favorite games without worrying about running out of power too quickly.

Connectivity is another strong point of the Anbernic RG 406V. The device supports 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring fast and stable connections for online gaming and peripheral devices. You can easily connect to the internet to download new games or play online with friends. The device also features dual stereo speakers and a 3.5 mm audio jack, providing flexibility in your sound experience.

Software and Usability

The Anbernic RG 406V runs on Android 13, offering a familiar and user-friendly interface. With Google Play support, you have access to a vast library of apps and games that you can easily download and install on your device. The built-in launcher simplifies the process of setting up emulation, making it easy to play classic games from various consoles.

One of the standout features of the Anbernic RG 406V is the button switch mode. This feature allows you to switch between Xbox and Nintendo Switch-style controls, enhancing compatibility with different games. Whether you prefer the layout of an Xbox controller or the familiarity of a Nintendo Switch, the Anbernic RG 406V has you covered.

To keep the device cool during intensive gaming sessions, the Anbernic RG 406V features a built-in cooling fan with adjustable settings. This ensures that your device remains at optimal temperature, preventing overheating and ensuring smooth performance. Additionally, the device comes with customizable RGB lighting, allowing you to personalize your gaming experience and add a touch of style to your console.

Runs on Android 13 with Google Play support

Built-in launcher for easy emulation setup

Button switch mode for Xbox and Nintendo Switch-style controls

Built-in cooling fan with adjustable settings

Customizable RGB lighting for personalization

Vertical Handheld Games Console

Performance and Gaming Experience

The Anbernic RG 406V excels in running popular Android games, making it a versatile device for both casual and hardcore gamers. Some of the games that run smoothly on this device include: Call of Duty Mobile, Genshin Impact, GTA series, PUBG and Asphalt 9.

In terms of emulation, the Anbernic RG 406V supports a wide range of systems, including NES, SNES, Game Boy Advance, PC Engine, Dreamcast, GameCube, Wii, and PS2. However, it’s important to note that performance can vary, especially with more demanding systems like GameCube, Wii, and PS2. Not all titles from these systems run perfectly on the device.

Design and Ergonomics

The vertical layout of the Anbernic RG 406V is designed with comfort and ease of use in mind. The d-pad and button placement are well thought out, ensuring a comfortable gaming experience even during extended play sessions. The symmetrical analog sticks, while functional, may feel cumbersome for some users, depending on their hand size and grip style.

The dual stereo speakers provide decent sound quality, enhancing the overall gaming experience. The solid build of the console ensures durability, making it a reliable companion for on-the-go gaming. Whether you’re traveling or simply enjoying gaming at home, the Anbernic RG 406V is built to withstand the rigors of regular use.

While the Anbernic RG 406V shows great promise as a vertical handheld gaming console, further testing is needed to comprehensively evaluate its battery life and real-world performance. User feedback and additional testing will be incorporated into a future detailed review to provide a more thorough assessment of the device.

In summary, the Anbernic RG 406V is a versatile and powerful vertical handheld gaming console that caters to a wide range of gaming preferences. Its robust hardware, user-friendly software, and ergonomic design make it a noteworthy option for gamers looking for a portable gaming solution. Whether you’re a fan of retro classics or modern Android games, the Anbernic RG 406V has the potential to deliver an enjoyable and immersive gaming experience.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



