MSI CLAW vs Steam Deck OLED performance test

If you’re in the market for a new handheld gaming device, you might be weighing your options between the MSI CLAW vs Steam Deck OLED. Both devices are designed to provide an engaging gaming experience on the go, but they have different strengths that could sway your decision. Let’s dive into what sets these two contenders apart so you can decide which one is the best fit for your gaming needs.

The MSI CLAW boasts a powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 155h processor, which is quite impressive for a handheld device. It also allows you to adjust the power levels, which is a unique feature. When you’re plugged into an outlet, the device can run between 20W to 40W, and when you’re relying on battery power, it can go up to 35W. This flexibility might seem like it would give the MSI CLAW an edge in performance, but there’s more to the story.

On the other side, the Steam Deck OLED operates at a consistent TDP of 15W. You might think that the lower power would mean lower performance, but our tests showed something quite interesting. We ran several games, including Forza Horizon 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Cyberpunk 2077, and found that the Steam Deck OLED often had better frame rates than the MSI CLAW. This suggests that the Steam Deck OLED is better optimized for gaming, making the most of its power to deliver a smoother experience.

MSI CLAW vs Steam Deck OLED

When it comes to battery life, the Steam Deck OLED also comes out ahead. It’s more power-efficient, which means you can play for longer periods without needing to recharge. This is true even though the MSI CLAW has a slightly bigger battery. The MSI CLAW has a 53Wh battery, while the Steam Deck has a 50Wh battery. But the efficiency of the Steam Deck OLED means it can last longer on a single charge.

Specifications Compared

Processor:

MSI CLAW: Intel Core Ultra 7 155H (16 cores, 22 threads)

Steam Deck OLED: Custom AMD APU (4 cores, 8 threads)

Graphics:

MSI CLAW: Intel ARC GPU (8 XE cores, up to 2.25 GHz)

Steam Deck OLED: RDNA 2 8 CU GPU (up to 1.6 GHz)

RAM:

MSI CLAW: 16 GB LPDDR5 (6,400 MT/s)

Steam Deck OLED: 16 GB LPDDR5 (6,400 MT/s)

Display:

MSI CLAW: 7-inch 120 Hz IPS (1080p)

Steam Deck OLED: 7.4-inch OLED (1280×800)

Connectivity:

MSI CLAW: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Steam Deck OLED: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0

Performance:

MSI CLAW: Mixed results, struggles in some games even at higher TDPs

Steam Deck OLED: Consistent performance, outperforms MSI CLAW in most tests

Battery Life:

MSI CLAW: 53 Wh battery, ~120 minutes at 20W TDP, ~89 minutes at 30W TDP

Steam Deck OLED: 50 Wh battery, ~125 minutes at full load (15W TDP)

Operating System:

MSI CLAW: Windows 11

Steam Deck OLED: SteamOS (Linux-based)

Verdict:

MSI CLAW: Impressive specs, but performance falls short of expectations

Steam Deck OLED: Superior performance and battery life, the clear winner in this comparison

It’s important to note that the MSI CLAW could see improvements in the future. Software updates from Intel and MSI might help the device use its power more effectively, which could enhance performance and extend battery life. However, as things stand right now, the Steam Deck OLED is the more efficient choice.

So, if you’re looking for a handheld gaming device that offers both high performance and long battery life, the Steam Deck OLED is currently the better option. The MSI CLAW has potential, especially with its high-end processor and adjustable power settings, but it hasn’t quite reached the level of the Steam Deck OLED in terms of optimization. Keep an eye on future updates, though, as they could make the MSI CLAW a more formidable competitor. For now, the Steam Deck OLED is the device that seems to have found the right balance for handheld gaming enthusiasts.

Image Credit : ETA Prime



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals