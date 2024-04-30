New BIOS update improves MSI Claw handheld gaming performance by 150%

MSI has made significant performance improvements to its MSI Claw gaming device. The introduction of a new BIOS version, E1T41IMS.106, and a GPU driver, 31.0.101.5445, has apparently now transformed the gaming experience on the Claw, offering substantial improvements in performance and compatibility. These updates have empowered the device to handle the top 100 popular games on the Steam platform with remarkable efficiency, delivering up to a staggering 150% improvement in game performance in some cases.

The impact of the new BIOS and GPU drivers is particularly evident in several high-demand games that push the boundaries of mobile gaming. For instance, the open-world horror game “7 Days to Die” has experienced performance boosts of up to 150%, allowing players to immerse themselves in the post-apocalyptic world with unprecedented smoothness and responsiveness. Similarly, critically acclaimed titles like “Monster Hunter World” and “Cyberpunk 2077” have also benefited from these updates, with performance improvements exceeding 50%. These enhancements ensure that gamers can enjoy their favorite titles on the go without compromising on the quality and fluidity of the gameplay.

MSI Claw BIOS Update

MSI has made the process of updating the BIOS and GPU drivers for the Claw incredibly convenient and accessible. Users can now download and install the latest BIOS update directly from the MSI official website, while the GPU drivers are available on the Intel ARC official website. Moreover, the BIOS update process has been streamlined, allowing users to perform the update within the Windows environment without the need for external devices such as a USB flash drive or docking station. This simplification ensures that all Claw owners can easily keep their devices up to date and benefit from the latest performance optimizations.

Collaborative Efforts for Continuous Improvement

MSI’s commitment to enhancing the user experience extends beyond hardware updates. In collaboration with Intel, MSI is actively working on refining the performance of the Claw through software optimizations and updates to the MSI Center M, the device’s built-in gaming intermediary software. These ongoing efforts aim to provide users with a stable and consistently smooth gaming experience, ensuring that the Claw remains at the forefront of mobile gaming technology.

The MSI Claw, with its innovative BIOS and driver updates, sets a new standard for handheld gaming devices. By delivering substantial performance improvements, seamless updates, and a commitment to continuous optimization, MSI has positioned the Claw as a top choice for gaming enthusiasts who demand the best possible gaming experience on the go.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals