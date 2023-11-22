Steam Deck OLED vs ROG Ally vs Legion Play handheld games consoles

If you’re wondering what handheld gaming system you should purchase this holiday season you might be interested to know that awesome ETA Prime has created a great comparison overview video comparing the Steam Deck OLED vs ROG Ally vs Legion. If you are in the market for a handheld gaming PC enabling you to enjoy your favorite virtual worlds wherever you go. The handheld gaming PC market is buzzing with options, each promising to deliver the thrills of gaming in a compact form. ETA Prime takes a closer look at three contenders that are making waves among gamers: the Steam Deck OLED, the ROG Flow Z13, and the Lenovo Legion Play.

Steam Deck OLED

Display: OLED, HDR support, 90 Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness.

Processor/GPU: Custom AMD APU, Zen 2 architecture, RDNA 2 integrated GPU.

Storage: Options of 512 GB or 1 TB, expandable with Micro SD card.

Battery: 50 Wh, designed for extended gaming sessions.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E.

Weight: 640 grams.

Strengths: Superior screen quality, long battery life.

Ideal for: Gamers prioritizing visual quality and battery endurance.

ROG Flow Z13 (ROG Ally)

Display: 7-inch IPS, 120 Hz refresh rate, FreeSync technology.

Processor/GPU: AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU (Zen 4), RDNA 3 integrated GPU.

Storage: Supports Micro SD card.

Battery: 40 Wh with 65W fast charging.

Weight: Lightest at 608 grams.

Strengths: High performance, smooth gameplay, fast charging.

Ideal for: Performance-focused gamers who value portability.

Lenovo Legion Play

Display: 8.8-inch IPS, 144 Hz refresh rate.

Processor/GPU: Same as ROG Flow Z13.

Storage: 512 GB or 1 TB, with SSD upgrade option.

Battery: 49.2 Wh with 65W fast charging.

Weight: Heaviest at 854 grams.

Unique Feature: Detachable controllers.

Strengths: Large screen, flexible control options, balanced battery life.

Ideal for: Gamers who prefer a larger screen and versatile controls.

In summary, each device has distinct strengths:

Steam Deck OLED vs ROG Ally vs Legion

Steam Deck OLED

The Steam Deck OLED is a sight to behold for those who appreciate stunning visuals. It’s powered by a custom AMD APU that blends the efficiency of Zen 2 architecture with the graphical prowess of an RDNA 2 integrated GPU. The highlight is its OLED display, which boasts HDR support, a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness that can reach 1000 nits. This means your games will not only look vibrant but also run smoothly.

You can choose between 512 GB or 1 TB of storage, and if that’s not enough, there’s room for expansion with a Micro SD card. The 50 Wh battery is designed to keep you gaming for longer, and with Wi-Fi 6E, you’ll enjoy fast wireless connectivity. At 640 grams, it’s a solid device that won’t weigh you down.

Rog Ally

For those who are all about performance, the ROG Flow Z13, also known as Rog Ally, might just be the ticket. It’s equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, which is based on the latest Zen 4 architecture, and an RDNA 3 integrated GPU, making it a powerhouse for gaming. The 7-inch IPS display may not be OLED, but it impresses with a 120 Hz refresh rate and FreeSync technology, ensuring your gameplay is as smooth as it gets. The 40 Wh battery might seem small, but thanks to 65W fast charging, you’ll be back in action in no time. It also supports Micro SD cards and is the lightest among the three, weighing just 608 grams, which is perfect for gamers on the move.

Lenovo Legion Play

Then there’s the Lenovo Legion Play, which is a dream for those who love a big screen and flexible control options. It sports an 8.8-inch IPS display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, so you’re in for an immersive gaming session. It shares the same CPU and GPU as the ROG Flow Z13, so you won’t be compromising on performance. You can opt for 512 GB or 1 TB of storage, and there’s even the possibility to upgrade the SSD. The 49.2 Wh battery, along with 65W fast charging, strikes a nice balance between playtime and charging convenience. The detachable controllers are a neat feature, although at 854 grams, it’s the heaviest of the bunch.

CPU and GPU performance

When it comes to the nitty-gritty of CPU and GPU performance, the ROG Flow Z13 and Lenovo Legion Play have a slight edge over the Steam Deck OLED, especially if you’re not too worried about battery life. However, the Steam Deck OLED still delivers efficient performance with less power, which could be a deal-maker for those who prioritize battery life.

Display quality is another battleground. The Steam Deck OLED’s screen is the best of the bunch, with exceptional brightness and viewing angles that make every game look fantastic. The ROG Flow Z13 and Lenovo Legion Play don’t lag far behind, offering high-quality IPS displays with high refresh rates, but they can’t quite reach the OLED’s level of contrast and color depth.

Battery life

Battery life is crucial for gaming on the go. The Steam Deck OLED takes the lead with its larger battery, while the ROG Flow Z13’s fast charging feature helps make up for its smaller battery size. The Lenovo Legion Play sits in the middle, offering a decent battery life that doesn’t quite match the Steam Deck OLED’s endurance.

Conclusions

Choosing the right handheld gaming PC is a personal journey. If a top-notch screen and long battery life are your main concerns, the Steam Deck OLED should be at the top of your list. If you’re drawn to a larger screen and the convenience of detachable controllers, the Lenovo Legion Play will serve you well. And for those who demand high performance and a display that keeps up with the action, the ROG Flow Z13 is the way to go.

Each of these handheld gaming PCs offers a unique set of features that cater to different gaming preferences. Whether you’re captivated by the visual splendor of the Steam Deck OLED, the performance and portability of the ROG Flow Z13, or the expansive display and controller versatility of the Lenovo Legion Play, there’s a device out there that’s perfect for your portable gaming adventures. By considering what matters most to you in your gaming experience, you’ll find the perfect companion to keep you entertained wherever life takes you.

