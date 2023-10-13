Easily upgrade your SSD ROG Ally games console storage to 2TB

Upgrading the storage of the ROG Ally with a full-size 2TB M.2 SSD is a task that can be accomplished with relative ease, thanks to the availability of a new 2230 to 2280 adapter board. This upgrade not only enhances the storage capacity of the gaming console but also proves to be a cost-effective solution. This quick installation guide we walk you through the process, highlighting the comparison between 2230 and 2280 SSDs, the use of an adapter, the necessary tools, and steps for the installation process, and the performance of the upgraded storage.

The ROG Ally, a popular gaming console, originally uses a 2230 SSD. This SSD, while functional, is smaller in size compared to the 2280 SSDs. Interestingly, the 2280 SSDs are usually $100 cheaper than their 2230 counterparts, making them a more economical choice for gamers looking to upgrade their console’s storage.

The key to installing a full-size m.2 SSD in the ROG Ally lies in the use of an adapter. This adapter, which can be found on eBay for around $6, puts a right angle on the 2230, allowing a 2280 to be inserted horizontally in the ROG Ally. It’s important to note that you should get the PCIE 4.0 version of the adapter for optimal performance.

The installation process is straightforward and doesn’t require any cutting. You will need a screwdriver, a new m.2 2280 SSD, the adapter, a ROG Ally, and an internet connection. Start by removing the back cover of the Rog Ally by prying it off around the triggers. Once the back cover is off, the old 2230 m.2 SSD can be removed and replaced with the new adapter. The adapter is then secured with a screw. Following this, the new SSD can be installed and secured with a screw.

Once the SSD is installed, the operating system needs to be reinstalled. This can be done using the Asus Cloud recovery built into the BIOS of the ROG Ally. The recovery process can take anywhere from 30 minutes to 2 hours, depending on your internet connection. The result of this upgrade is a ROG Ally with 2 TB of storage, which is not only cheaper than a high-quality 1 TB micro SD card but also faster. This upgrade provides a significant boost in storage capacity, allowing for more games to be stored and accessed on the console.

However, it’s important to note that this upgrade is optional and depends on individual storage needs and preferences. Some gamers might find the original storage capacity of the ROG Ally sufficient for their needs. Others, particularly those who play a wide variety of games or use their console for other storage-intensive tasks, might find the upgrade beneficial. Upgrading the storage of the ROG Ally with a full-size m.2 SSD is a cost-effective and efficient way to enhance the gaming console’s storage capacity. With the right tools and steps, the process can be completed with relative ease, resulting in a console that is ready to handle even the most storage-intensive games.



