Lenovo Legion Go S Handheld Games Console with Ryzen Z1 Extreme

What if you could carry the power of a high-end gaming PC in the palm of your hand? The Lenovo Legion Go S, featuring the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, promises to redefine handheld gaming with a bold blend of innovative performance and thoughtful design. Boasting an 8-core processor, a vibrant 8-inch display, and customizable TDP settings, this device is a clear contender in the fiercely competitive portable gaming market. But with its impressive specs comes an important question: can it truly balance raw power with the portability and endurance gamers demand? For enthusiasts who crave immersive experiences without compromise, the Legion Go S might just be the answer—or the start of a new debate.

In the video below ETA Prime takes use through what sets the Legion Go S apart, from its high-performance hardware to its ergonomic design and gamer-focused features. You’ll discover how it stacks up against rivals like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck OLED, and whether its strengths outweigh its limitations, such as battery life and weight. Whether you’re a AAA title aficionado or an indie game devotee, the Legion Go S offers a mix of versatility and power that could reshape how you game on the go. As we dive into its capabilities, consider this: is it the ultimate handheld gaming device, or does it leave room for improvement?

Lenovo Legion Go S Overview

Hardware Specifications: Power Meets Precision

At the heart of the Legion Go S lies the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU, an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a base clock speed of 3.3 GHz and a boost clock reaching 5.1 GHz. This high-performance processor is paired with a 12-compute-unit RDNA 3-based integrated GPU, capable of operating at up to 2700 MHz. Together, these components ensure smooth performance for even the most demanding gaming titles. Supporting this powerhouse is 32 GB of high-speed RAM running at 7,500 MT/s, alongside a 1 TB M.2 SSD, which can be expanded to the 2280 form factor for additional storage.

The device’s 8-inch IPS display is another highlight, offering a 120 Hz variable refresh rate, 100% sRGB color accuracy, and a peak brightness of 500 nits. These features ensure vibrant visuals and fluid gameplay, making it ideal for both AAA games and indie titles. Connectivity is equally robust, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 providing fast and stable wireless communication. However, the 55.5Wh battery, while supporting 65W fast charging, may struggle to sustain extended gaming sessions, particularly at higher performance settings.

Design and Build: Comfort with a Few Compromises

The Legion Go S is available in two color options: white and nebula blue. Its design emphasizes comfort and functionality, featuring hall-based analog sticks and triggers for precise input. Programmable macro buttons and dual front-facing stereo speakers further enhance the gaming experience. Additionally, RGB lighting adds a customizable aesthetic, appealing to gamers who value personalization.

Despite its ergonomic focus, the device has some limitations. The compact trackpad, while functional, is hindered by its small size, which can reduce usability for certain tasks. Weighing 730 grams, the Legion Go S is heavier than competitors like the ROG Ally and Steam Deck OLED. However, its well-balanced weight distribution and comfortable grip make it suitable for extended gaming sessions, mitigating the impact of its heavier build.

Legion GO with Ryzen Z1 Extreme

Performance and Gaming: Real-World Results

The Legion Go S delivers impressive performance, comparable to other devices powered by the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, such as the ROG Ally. Its customizable TDP settings, ranging from 7W to 40W, allow users to optimize performance and battery life based on their preferences. Benchmark results highlight its capabilities, with scores of 2353 (single-core) and 12,029 (multi-core) in Geekbench 6, and 3,481 in 3DMark Time Spy.

In practical gaming scenarios, the device excels. For example, “Cyberpunk 2077” achieves over 70 FPS at 1200p resolution with FSR enabled and a 25W TDP, while “Forza Horizon 5” runs at 90+ FPS on medium settings under similar conditions. For less demanding indie games, the device offers extended battery life when operating at lower TDP settings, making it versatile for a wide range of gaming experiences.

Battery Life: A Performance Trade-Off

Battery life is a critical consideration for handheld gaming devices, and the Legion Go S performs adequately but falls short of excellence in this area. At a 7W TDP, it can last approximately 5 hours and 30 minutes during light gaming. However, for more demanding AAA titles at a 25W TDP, battery life drops to around 1 hour and 30 minutes. While the 55.5Wh battery supports fast charging, a larger capacity would significantly enhance its usability for longer gaming sessions, particularly for users who prioritize high-performance gaming.

Software and Features: Tailored for Gamers

The Legion Go S runs on Windows 11, providing a familiar and versatile operating system for both gaming and productivity. For users who prefer a Linux-based environment, the device also supports Steam OS, offering flexibility in software choices. A standout feature is the Legion Space software, which allows users to adjust performance settings, resolution, and controller configurations. The quick menu further enhances usability by allowing on-the-fly customization, making sure optimal performance for any gaming scenario.

Competitors and Market Position

In the competitive handheld gaming market, the Legion Go S faces strong rivals such as the ROG Ally and Steam Deck OLED. It offers distinct advantages, including a larger screen and more RAM, which contribute to its appeal as a high-performance device. However, its heavier build and limited battery life may deter some users. Despite these drawbacks, the Legion Go S remains a compelling choice for gamers seeking a premium handheld experience, particularly those who prioritize power and customization.

Areas for Improvement

While the Legion Go S excels in many areas, there are clear opportunities for refinement. The small trackpad limits its usability for tasks requiring precise input, and the battery capacity restricts gaming time at higher performance levels. A slightly thicker design to accommodate a larger battery could address these issues without compromising the device’s overall appeal. Additionally, further optimization of software features could enhance the user experience, making the device even more competitive in its market segment.

A Balanced Contender in the Handheld Gaming Market

The Lenovo Legion Go S, powered by the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, offers a powerful and versatile gaming experience. Its high-performance hardware, ergonomic design, and customizable features make it a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. While battery life and trackpad usability remain areas for improvement, the device’s strengths in performance and flexibility ensure it stands out as a premium option for gamers. For those who value power, customization, and a high-quality gaming experience, the Legion Go S is a device worth considering.

