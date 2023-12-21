Retroid Pocket 4 Pro handheld games console preorders open from $149

The highly anticipated launch of the Retroid Pocket 4 and more powerful Retroid Pocket 4 Pro have taken place this week with prices starting from just $149. These handheld gaming devices are creating quite a stir with their cutting-edge features and attractive price points.

The base model, the Retroid Pocket 4, is priced at a reasonable $149 and is now available to pre-order, with shipping set for January 25th, 2024. For those eager to get their hands on the device sooner, the Pro version, priced at $199, is scheduled to ship on January 15th, 2024. Both models come in a variety of colors and are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity processors. The Pro version boasts a more powerful CPU and GPU, along with double the RAM of the standard model.

Retroid Pocket 4 handheld games console

Gamers looking for a portable gaming experience will find the Retroid Pocket 4 series to be quite impressive in terms of technical specifications. The devices feature a 4.7-inch display with a resolution of 750×1334 and a brightness of 500 nits, ensuring that games are displayed with clarity and vibrancy. A significant 5,000 mAh battery, coupled with an active cooling system, ensures that players can enjoy extended gaming sessions without a drop in performance. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 provides seamless connectivity for online gaming and connecting peripherals.

The Pro model takes gaming to the next level with additional features such as video output through USB Type-C, allowing for gameplay on larger screens. It also boasts improved controls, including analog triggers and hall-based sticks, which provide a more precise and comfortable gaming experience. Both devices operate on Android 11 and come with support for over-the-air updates, ensuring that the system stays up-to-date with the latest software enhancements.

Pocket 4 and 4 Pro specifications:

RP4 Pro:

CPU: 4 x 78@2.6GHz 4 x A55@2.0 GHz

GPU: G77 MC9@836MHz

RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 + TF Card Slot

OS: Android 13 RP4:

CPU: 2 xA78@2.4GHz + 6 x A55@2.0GHz

GPU: G68 MC4@900MHz

RAM: 4GB LPDDR4x

Storage: 128GB UFS 3.1 + TF Card Slot

OS: Android 11 Touch screen: 4.7 inch, 750 x 1334@60fps, 500nits Heat Dissapation: Active-cooling 5000mAh battery Analogue L2/R2 3D hall sticks BT 5.2&Wi-Fi 6 Official OTA support for incremental software upgrade

When it comes to storage, the Retroid Pocket 4 series has you covered with 128 GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage, ample space for a wide array of games and media. The Pro model, in particular, is well-equipped for gaming and emulation, with its superior hardware expected to deliver outstanding performance.

The Retroid Pocket 4 and 4 Pro are shaping up to be significant players in the handheld gaming market. With their powerful processors, ample RAM, and vivid displays, they are designed to cater to the needs of gamers on the go. The Pro model, with its enhanced features and emulation capabilities, is an especially attractive option for gamers who want a portable device that doesn’t skimp on power. As the release dates draw near, these devices are certainly ones to watch for anyone interested in taking their mobile gaming experience to the next level. As soon as benchmarks and testing videos are made we will keep you up to speed as always.



