JSAUX 6-in-1 handheld games docking station

JSAUX has announced the release of its latest creation in the form of a six-in-one games docking station compatible with the new ROG Ally X and other popular handheld devices like the Steam Deck and Legion Go. This multifunctional docking station, codenamed HB0609, not only serves as a docking hub but also doubles as a stand, making it a versatile addition to any gaming setup.

JSAUX Games Docking Station

Key Takeaways Compatible with ROG Ally X, Steam Deck, and Legion Go

Six-in-one multifunctional interface

1x HDMI 2.1 with 4K@120 Hz / 8K@30 Hz output

1x USB-C + 1x USB-C PD input (up to 100 W input)

2x USB A ports

1x RJ45 port for 1000 Mbps network transmission

Supports 5 Gbps data transfer and eARC

Available for $45.99

Compatibility & Connectivity

The six-in-one docking station is designed to maximize the potential of handheld devices by offering a range of connectivity options. It features:

1x HDMI 2.1: Supports 4K@120 Hz and 8K@30 Hz output, ensuring high-quality video display.

Supports 4K@120 Hz and 8K@30 Hz output, ensuring high-quality video display. 1x USB-C + 1x USB-C PD input: Allows up to 100 W input, providing ample power for your devices.

Allows up to 100 W input, providing ample power for your devices. 2x USB A: Ideal for connecting peripherals like keyboards, mice, or external storage.

Ideal for connecting peripherals like keyboards, mice, or external storage. 1x RJ45 port: Enables 1000 Mbps network transmission for fast and stable internet connectivity.

The docking station also supports 5 Gbps data transfer and eARC, making it a comprehensive solution for gamers and tech enthusiasts alike. However, it does not feature VRR (Variable Refresh Rate).

Pricing and Availability

The JSAUX six-in-one docking station is priced at $45.99, making it an affordable yet highly functional accessory for handheld device users. It is available for purchase through JSAUX’s official website and other authorized retailers. The company also plans to release additional accessories compatible with the ROG Ally X, such as protective cases, which will be announced on its website and social media channels.

A six-in-one docking station offers numerous advantages for users of handheld devices. By consolidating multiple ports into a single unit, it simplifies connectivity and reduces clutter. This is particularly beneficial for gamers who need to connect various peripherals and accessories. Additionally, the docking station’s stand functionality allows users to display their handheld devices in a vertical position, enhancing both aesthetics and usability.

