Steam Deck Dock with DisplayPort 1.2 by JSAUX

Expanding on its ever growing range of Valve handheld gaming docking stations, JSAUX has released a new updated version of their Steam Deck Dock with DisplayPort 1.2 output in the form of the HB0702. The latest addition to the range offers a portable dock featuring a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, 3 x USB-A 3.2 ports, HDMI 2.0, Ethernet and single USB-C port.

Steam Deck Dock HB0702

7-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck. Equipped with an HDMI 4K@60Hz output, a Gigabit LAN Ethernet input, a USB-C port for charging, three USB-A 3.2 ports, and a DP port, letting you explore a new way to play with Steam Deck.

It comes with a 4K@60Hz / 1920 x 1080@120Hz@120Hz HDMI 2.0 output When it’s connected to an external 4K monitor, it provides a sharper and smoother visual experience, so you can enjoy the visual feast on your games.

Full charging speed for your Steam Deck. The JSAUX Steam Deck docking station supports 100W max. power delivery, which is enough power to charge your Steam Deck at full speed (45W) when paired with the original charger.

The JSAUX all-in-1 Steam Deck docking station blends hub and stands together perfectly, so you can keep your desktop neat and organized.

Support DP1.2, simultaneous connection of HDMI and DP port, two monitors can output 4K@60Hz at the same time, expand the screen and enjoy the ultimate gaming experience.

It is also compatible with iPads and Android phones with USB-C ports.

The main difference between HB0702 and 0603 is that 0702 has one more DP port than 0603

Source : JSAUX



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals