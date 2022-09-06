JSAUX Steam Deck dock with M.2 SSD storage

Building on the original JSAUX Steam Deck dock launched back in July 2022 the engineers at JSAUX have now created a version complete with M.2 SSD storage offering an easy way to upgrade your Steam Decks storage capacity when attached to the dock and external storage. In its final stages of development the M.2 Docking Station for Steam Deck HB0604 is now available to preorder priced at $99.99 offering a discount of $30 off its recommended retail price of $129.99.

JSAUX hopes to launch their new build in just over 24-hour is time and the SSD storage slot supports M.2 Slot supported sizes: 2230 / 2242/ 2260 / 2280 and provide speeds up to 900MB/s.

“Besides the M.2 SSD slot, that supports NVMe and SATA with a 900 MB/s data transfer, the docking Station features a 4K@60 Hz / 2K@120 Hz HDMI 2.0 port, 2 USB-A 3.1 ports, 1 Gigabit Ethernet port as well as a USB-C port for power input that allows charging at 100 W, letting the Steam Deck fully recharge while plugged in. The units bundled with SSD storage will feature M.2 2280 units, featuring PCIe Gen 3 8GT/s interface, up to 4 lanes. The SSDs are compliant with NVMe Express Revision 1.4 and support host memory buffer. Both the 1 TB and the 2 TB units offer up to 3300 MB/s read speeds and up to 2600 MB/s write speeds.”

Features of the JSAUX M.2 Docking Station for Steam Deck HB0604

6-in-1 Steam Deck docking station Equipped with an HDMI 4K@60 Hz / 2K@120 Hz output, a Gigabit LAN Ethernet input, a USB-C port for charging, and two USB-A 3.1 ports, letting you explore a new way to play with Steam Deck.

The M.2 SSD slot supports NVMe and SATA (900 MB/s Data Transfer) so you can upgrade your Deck’s storage when playing on a big screen.

It comes with a 4K@60 Hz / 2K@120 Hz HDMI 2.0 output When it’s connected to an external 4K monitor, it provides a sharper and smoother visual experience, so you can enjoy the visual feast on your games.

Full charging speed for your Steam Deck. The JSAUX docking station supports 100 W max. power delivery, which is enough power to charge your Deck at full speed (45 W) when paired with the original charger.

The JSAUX all-in-1 Steam Deck docking station blends hub and stand together perfectly, so you can keep your desktop neat and organized.

It is also compatible with iPads and Android phones with USB-C ports.

Source : JSAUX

