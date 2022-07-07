New Steam Deck dock and accessories from JSAUX

Those of you lucky enough to own a Valve handheld games console may be interested in new Steam Deck dock and accessories launched by JSAUX this week. The Docking Station for Steam Deck is priced at $39.99 and the company also offers an Upgraded Docking Station for Steam Deck priced at $49.99 together with other accessories including kickstand, protective cases, carrying cases, screen protectors and more. The Steam Deck features 3 x USB 3.0 ports and Gigabit Ethernet and will start shipping in a few days time on July 10, 2022.

Steam Deck Special Carrying Case

This carrying case was created exclusively for Steam Deck. It has been designed with the shape and dimensions of the device in mind to offer the best protection against damage.

It consists of a thickened EVA shell that resist external extrusion, effectively preventing collisions and falls. With groove design, it won’t press on the handle. The built-in fleece compartment protects the screen from scratches.

The case has enough space to easily put a Steam Deck device and your accessories (SD cards, charging cables, headphones, etc.) without removing the protective case.

The zipper is smooth and makes the carrying case easy to open, but safe enough to make sure your accessories won’t fall off and get lost. Also, it’s corrosion resistant.

Its reinforced handle will allow you to take your Steam Deck anywhere without fear of dropping or breaking it. Velcro straps inside secure the device.

Steam Deck docking Station

“After a successful Gen 1 that was quickly sold out, JSAUX announces that players can get their hands on both the Gen 1 (being sold for $39.99) and the Gen 2. Both products let players enjoy their library in 4K @ 60 Hz on a TV while having the Steam Deck on charge, with access to a variety of ports that allow for multiple add-ons; from external hard drives to an ethernet connection. The docking station also features compatibility with iPads and Android phones with USB-C ports.”

Upgraded Docking Station for Steam Deck

6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck. Equipped with an HDMI 4K @60 Hzz output, a Gigabit LAN Ethernet input, a USB-C port for charging, and three USB-A 3.0 ports, letting you explore a new way to play with Steam Deck.

It comes with a 4K @ 60 Hz HDMI 2.0 output When it’s connected to an external 4K monitor, it provides a sharper and smoother visual experience, so you can enjoy the visual feast on your games.

Full charging speed for your Steam Deck. The JSAUX Steam Deck docking station supports 100 W max. power delivery, which is enough power to charge your Steam Deck at full speed (45 W) when paired with the original charger.

The JSAUX all-in-1 Steam Deck docking station blends hub and stand together perfectly, so you can keep your desktop neat and organised.

It is also compatible with iPads and Android phones with USB-C ports.

Source : JSAUX

