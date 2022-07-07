New Steam Deck dock and accessories from JSAUX

Those of you lucky enough to own a Valve handheld games console may be interested in new Steam Deck dock and accessories launched by JSAUX this week. The Docking Station for Steam Deck is priced at $39.99 and the company also offers an Upgraded Docking Station for Steam Deck priced at $49.99 together with other accessories including kickstand, protective cases, carrying cases, screen protectors and more. The Steam Deck features 3 x USB 3.0 ports and Gigabit Ethernet and will start shipping in a few days time on July 10, 2022.
Steam Deck Special Carrying Case
- This carrying case was created exclusively for Steam Deck. It has been designed with the shape and dimensions of the device in mind to offer the best protection against damage.
- It consists of a thickened EVA shell that resist external extrusion, effectively preventing collisions and falls. With groove design, it won’t press on the handle. The built-in fleece compartment protects the screen from scratches.
- The case has enough space to easily put a Steam Deck device and your accessories (SD cards, charging cables, headphones, etc.) without removing the protective case.
- The zipper is smooth and makes the carrying case easy to open, but safe enough to make sure your accessories won’t fall off and get lost. Also, it’s corrosion resistant.
- Its reinforced handle will allow you to take your Steam Deck anywhere without fear of dropping or breaking it. Velcro straps inside secure the device.
Steam Deck docking Station
“After a successful Gen 1 that was quickly sold out, JSAUX announces that players can get their hands on both the Gen 1 (being sold for $39.99) and the Gen 2. Both products let players enjoy their library in 4K @ 60 Hz on a TV while having the Steam Deck on charge, with access to a variety of ports that allow for multiple add-ons; from external hard drives to an ethernet connection. The docking station also features compatibility with iPads and Android phones with USB-C ports.”
Upgraded Docking Station for Steam Deck
- 6-in-1 Docking Station for Steam Deck. Equipped with an HDMI 4K @60 Hzz output, a Gigabit LAN Ethernet input, a USB-C port for charging, and three USB-A 3.0 ports, letting you explore a new way to play with Steam Deck.
- It comes with a 4K @ 60 Hz HDMI 2.0 output When it’s connected to an external 4K monitor, it provides a sharper and smoother visual experience, so you can enjoy the visual feast on your games.
- Full charging speed for your Steam Deck. The JSAUX Steam Deck docking station supports 100 W max. power delivery, which is enough power to charge your Steam Deck at full speed (45 W) when paired with the original charger.
- The JSAUX all-in-1 Steam Deck docking station blends hub and stand together perfectly, so you can keep your desktop neat and organised.
- It is also compatible with iPads and Android phones with USB-C ports.
Source : JSAUX