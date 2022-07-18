Steam Deck dock 4K gameplay reviewed

If you are interested in learning more about how the Valve’s handheld games console functions when docked. You may be interested in a new gameplay and 4K review created by the team over at Digital Foundry. Using a connection similar to that going to be provided by the official Steam Deck dock the team has put the handheld games console through its paces using a suitable 4K 60Hz USB-C adapter available from online retailers.

The highly anticipated launch of the Valve Steam Deck took place earlier this year and the portable games console is powered by a Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32) processor supported by 16 GB LPDDR5 on-board RAM (5500 MT/s dual-channel) with graphics supplied by a 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32).

Different versions of the Steam Deck are now available to preorder in the form of 64GB eMMC and options for 256GB NVMe SSD (faster), or 512GB NVMe SSD (fastest). Although all models use socketed 2230 m.2 modules and are not intended to be upgraded. Although Valve does provide a high-speed microSD card slot enabling you to add extra storage to a handheld console when required.

4K Steam Deck dock

Valve has yet to make available the official Steam Deck Dock but as soon more information is released regards availability we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime there are other ways to enjoy your Steam Deck on large screen TVs using similar setups to that used in the video below as well as third-party docks which are already available to purchase.

Valve explains a little about the delays in launching the official Dock

“Due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities, the official Steam Deck Docking Station is delayed. We’re working on improving the situation and will share more info when we have it. This has no effect on production schedule and reservation windows for Steam Decks (different parts, different factories). In the meantime the team is continuing to work on improving the docked experience for Steam Deck with all USB-C hubs and external displays.”

Source : Valve : Digital Foundry

