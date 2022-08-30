iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro $50

Steam Deck owners looking for an alternative to the official Valve Steam Deck Dock might be interested in the new iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro priced at $50. Featuring a CNC aluminum alloy and machined design together with HDMI 2.0 for up to 4K@60 Hz video output. The iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro offers gamers a 6-in-1 docking station that is specifically designed to work with Valve’s handheld device.

Features include three USB 3.0 ports with up to 5 Gbps data transmission, and one angled USB-C cable fitting angled connection for the Steam Deck device. Together withn 100 W max power delivery, in line with the MAX charging speed of the Steam Deck which is 45 W).

Features of the iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro :

Premium design with aluminum alloy.

Upgrade to HDMI 2.0 for up to 4K@60 Hz video output.

Adding a Gigabit Ethernet port.

USB-C PD3.0 100 W max power delivery, in line with the MAX charging speed of the Steam Deck which is 45 W).

Source : iVoler

