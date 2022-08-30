Geeky Gadgets

iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro $50

iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro

Steam Deck owners looking for an alternative to the official Valve Steam Deck Dock might be interested in the new iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro priced at $50. Featuring a CNC aluminum alloy and machined design together with HDMI 2.0 for up to 4K@60 Hz video output. The iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro offers gamers a 6-in-1 docking station that is specifically designed to work with Valve’s handheld device.

Features include three USB 3.0 ports with up to 5 Gbps data transmission, and one angled USB-C cable fitting angled connection for the Steam Deck device. Together withn 100 W max power delivery, in line with the MAX charging speed of the Steam Deck which is 45 W).

Features of the iVoler Steam Deck Dock Pro :

  • Premium design with aluminum alloy.
  • Upgrade to HDMI 2.0 for up to 4K@60 Hz video output.
  • Adding a Gigabit Ethernet port.
  • USB-C PD3.0 100 W max power delivery, in line with the MAX charging speed of the Steam Deck which is 45 W).
  • It also features three USB 3.0 ports with up to 5 Gbps data transmission, and one angled USB-C cable fitting angled connection for the Steam Deck device. Priced at $49.99, iVoler’s dock is also a budget-friendly 6-in-1 docking station option that combines a USB hub and kickstand together.

Source : iVoler

