Lenovo Legion Go S Review : Portable Gaming Beast Fully Tested

If you are interested in learning more about the new Lenovo Legion Go S handheld games console, you might be interested in this review by ETA PRIME. Taking a closer look at the consoles gameplay and battery life as well as its other features, design and construction. But let’s be honest: portable gaming isn’t just about flashy specs or sleek designs. It’s about finding that perfect balance between performance, battery life, and usability. Whether you’re diving into an intense AAA games title or just enjoying a casual session of your favorite indie game, the question remains: can the Legion Go S really deliver the experience you’re looking for without compromise?

The Lenovo Legion Go S certainly makes a strong case for itself. With its AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU, a stunning 8-inch 120Hz display, and a generous 32GB of RAM, it’s clear that this device is built to impress. But like any tech, it comes with its quirks and trade-offs. How does it handle demanding games? Can it keep up with your marathon gaming sessions without running out of juice? And most importantly, is it worth the investment?

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Lenovo Legion Go S features an AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU, RDNA 2 GPU, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 120Hz VRR 8-inch display, offering a customizable gaming experience with adjustable resolutions (800p to 1200p).

It provides multiple performance modes, including Performance Mode (up to 40W TDP), Quiet Mode (10W TDP), and Custom Profiles, allowing users to balance power, efficiency, and noise levels.

Gaming performance is solid for most titles, with smooth gameplay at lower resolutions (800p) for demanding games like Cyberpunk 2077, while lighter games run effortlessly at 120Hz.

Battery life varies significantly: up to six hours in Quiet Mode for less demanding games, around 1.5 hours in Performance Mode for AAA titles, and three to four hours for mid-range games at moderate TDP settings.

Challenges include high CPU utilization in demanding games, thermal limitations during extended sessions, and trade-offs in visual fidelity or frame rates at higher resolutions like 1200p.

At the core of the Lenovo Legion Go S lies the AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU, a 4-core, 8-thread processor paired with a 12 Compute Unit (CU) RDNA 2-based GPU. This combination provides sufficient power for modern gaming, particularly when paired with the device’s 8-inch 120Hz VRR display. The screen’s 16:10 aspect ratio and adjustable resolution options, ranging from 800p to 1200p, allow you to tailor the visual experience to your preferences and performance needs.

Supporting this hardware is a robust 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, making sure smooth multitasking and minimizing bottlenecks in memory-intensive games. Additionally, the device features a 1TB M.2 SSD, offering ample storage for large AAA titles. Powering this setup is a 55.5Wh battery, which delivers varying runtimes depending on the selected power profile. These specifications make the Legion Go S a capable device for both casual and demanding gaming scenarios.

Performance Modes and Customization

The Legion Go S provides multiple power profiles, allowing you to balance performance and efficiency based on your gaming or usage needs. These modes include:

Performance Mode: Operates at a default 25W TDP, with boosts up to 35W on battery and 40W when plugged in. This mode is ideal for graphically demanding games but significantly reduces battery life.

Operates at a default 25W TDP, with boosts up to 35W on battery and 40W when plugged in. This mode is ideal for graphically demanding games but significantly reduces battery life. Quiet Mode: Limits power draw to 10W, prioritizing efficiency and quieter operation over raw performance. This mode is suitable for less demanding games or extended usage.

Limits power draw to 10W, prioritizing efficiency and quieter operation over raw performance. This mode is suitable for less demanding games or extended usage. Custom Profiles: Allow you to fine-tune settings such as TDP and fan speed to optimize performance for specific games or tasks, offering greater flexibility.

These options make the device highly adaptable, catering to a wide range of gaming preferences and scenarios. Whether you prioritize performance or battery life, the Legion Go S provides the tools to customize your experience.

Gaming Performance: Strengths and Trade-offs

The Legion Go S delivers solid gaming performance across a variety of titles, though its capabilities vary depending on resolution and graphical settings. For example:

Cyberpunk 2077: Achieves playable frame rates at 800p with frame generation (FSR) enabled. However, at 1200p, the APU struggles to maintain smooth gameplay without significant sacrifices in visual quality.

Achieves playable frame rates at 800p with frame generation (FSR) enabled. However, at 1200p, the APU struggles to maintain smooth gameplay without significant sacrifices in visual quality. Doom Eternal and Fortnite: Perform well at medium settings, showcasing the RDNA 2 iGPU’s ability to handle graphically intensive games. Frame generation further enhances playability in demanding scenarios.

Perform well at medium settings, showcasing the RDNA 2 iGPU’s ability to handle graphically intensive games. Frame generation further enhances playability in demanding scenarios. Less Demanding Games: Titles like Shredder’s Revenge run effortlessly at 120Hz, highlighting the device’s versatility for lighter gaming experiences.

While the Legion Go S handles many games effectively, newer AAA titles at higher resolutions often require compromises in settings to achieve smoother performance. This makes it essential to adjust graphical settings to strike a balance between visuals and playability.

Battery Life: Balancing Power and Longevity

Battery life is a critical consideration for handheld gaming devices, and the Legion Go S offers varying runtimes depending on the selected power profile and usage:

Quiet Mode: Playing 2D or less demanding games can extend battery life to approximately six hours, making it ideal for casual gaming sessions.

Playing 2D or less demanding games can extend battery life to approximately six hours, making it ideal for casual gaming sessions. Performance Mode: Running AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 35W TDP limits battery life to around one hour and 35 minutes, emphasizing the trade-off between power and longevity.

Running AAA games like Cyberpunk 2077 at 35W TDP limits battery life to around one hour and 35 minutes, emphasizing the trade-off between power and longevity. Mid-Range Games: Operating at 15-18W TDP provides a more balanced experience, with three to four hours of gameplay, suitable for moderately demanding titles.

Lowering the resolution to 800p and using power-saving profiles can further extend battery life, making the device more practical for extended gaming sessions. However, users seeking longer playtimes may need to manage their settings carefully.

Challenges and Limitations

Despite its strengths, the Lenovo Legion Go S faces several challenges that may impact its overall usability:

CPU Utilization: The Z2 Go APU’s 4-core, 8-thread configuration can lead to high CPU usage in demanding titles, potentially affecting overall performance in certain scenarios.

The Z2 Go APU’s 4-core, 8-thread configuration can lead to high CPU usage in demanding titles, potentially affecting overall performance in certain scenarios. Thermal Management: Sustained performance in Performance Mode is limited by the device’s thermal design power (TDP). Efficient cooling is crucial to prevent throttling during extended gaming sessions.

Sustained performance in Performance Mode is limited by the device’s thermal design power (TDP). Efficient cooling is crucial to prevent throttling during extended gaming sessions. Resolution Trade-offs: Playing at higher resolutions like 1200p often requires compromises in visual fidelity or frame rates, particularly in graphically intensive games.

These limitations underscore the importance of optimizing settings to achieve the best balance between performance and usability. While the Legion Go S is versatile, understanding its constraints is key to maximizing its potential.

Future Developments

Looking ahead, the rumored Lenovo Legion Go 2, featuring the Z2 Extreme APU, could address some of the current model’s limitations. With additional cores and enhanced GPU capabilities, the next iteration may offer improved performance for AAA games and better support for higher resolutions. Such advancements could make the device even more appealing to gamers seeking a portable yet powerful gaming solution.

The Lenovo Legion Go S represents a thoughtful balance between portability and performance, offering a compelling option for gamers who value flexibility. Its AMD Ryzen Z2 Go APU, RDNA 2 iGPU, and 120Hz VRR display provide a solid foundation for gaming on the go. However, its limitations—such as reduced battery life in Performance Mode and challenges with demanding games at higher resolutions—may require you to adjust settings or expectations. For those willing to make these compromises, the Legion Go S delivers a versatile and portable gaming experience. As the handheld gaming market evolves, future iterations like the Lenovo Legion Go 2 may further refine this balance, offering even greater performance and efficiency.

