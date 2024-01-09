MSI Claw Intel Core Ultra gaming handheld PC

MSI, a well-known name in the gaming industry, has recently unveiled a new Intel handheld gaming console , called the Claw. There are already plenty of AMD powered handheld games consoles on the market but MSI have specifically created this one to bring the power of a high-performance Intel gaming PC into a form that fits in your hands, allowing you to play your favorite games no matter where you are.

At the heart of the Claw is the Intel Core Ultra Processor, a powerhouse that’s been paired with ARC graphics and up to 8 Xe cores. This combination is what gives the Claw its ability to run demanding games smoothly, ensuring that players can enjoy their games in full 1080p resolution without any hiccups. The device also features XeSS technology, which enhances the visual quality of games, making them look sharper and more immersive.

One of the key challenges with powerful portable devices is managing heat, and MSI has tackled this issue head-on with the HyperFlow cooling system. This innovative cooling solution uses dual fans and heat pipes to effectively dissipate heat, which helps the Claw run at optimal temperatures, even when you’re in the middle of an intense gaming session.

Battery life is another critical aspect of any portable gaming device, and the Claw is built with a 53Wh battery that offers up to 2 hours of continuous play at peak performance. The device also supports Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, which not only allows for fast data transfers but also lets you connect a range of peripherals to further enhance your gaming sessions.

The visual experience is a huge part of gaming, and the Claw doesn’t disappoint with its 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display. The screen boasts a 120 Hz refresh rate, which means that motion in games looks fluid and natural, pulling you deeper into the action.

MSI has also paid close attention to the ergonomics of the Claw. The device is designed to be comfortable to hold for a wide range of hand sizes, ensuring that you can game for longer without discomfort. The user interface, MSI Center M UI, is intuitive and makes it easy for players to tweak settings, launch games, and access various features.

The Claw’s versatility is further showcased by its compatibility with the MSI APP Player, which opens up a whole new library of games by allowing you to play both Windows and Android mobile games on the device. This collaboration between MSI and Intel marks a significant step in the evolution of handheld gaming. The Claw is not just another gadget; it’s a sophisticated blend of performance, cooling technology, and user-centric design that sets a new benchmark for what portable gaming can be.

As the Claw starts to make its way into the hands of gamers across the globe, it’s poised to redefine the handheld gaming space. With its advanced features and emphasis on providing a top-notch gaming experience, the MSI Claw represents the next step in the evolution of gaming on the go.



