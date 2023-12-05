Anbernic RG35XX pocket handheld console

The Anbernic RG 35xx Plus is here to whisk you away on a nostalgic journey, offering a blend of classic gaming with the perks of today’s technology. This retro styled pocket handheld console is powered by an Allwinner H700 quad-core CPU, a powerful engine that revives a wide range of beloved games.

It works in tandem with the Mali G31 MP2 GPU and 1 GB of LPDDR4 RAM, ensuring that you can enjoy everything from the simplicity of Game Boy to the complexity of PlayStation games. The console’s 3.5-inch IPS display boasts a 640×480 resolution, making every image sharp and vibrant.

Staying up-to-date with your game collection is easy, thanks to the console’s 5 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth features. You can download games without a hitch and connect all your favorite gaming accessories. The RG 35xx Plus also comes with two micro SD card slots, supporting cards up to 512 GB, so you can carry a vast library of games with you.

Pocket handheld console

Specifications and features

– Quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU running at 1.5 GHz

– Mali G31 MP2 GPU

– 1 GB of LPDDR4 RAM

– 3.5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 640×480

– 5 GHz Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth support

– Dual micro SD card slots supporting up to 512 GB cards (one for the operating system)

– 3300 mAh battery with up to 6 hours and 40 minutes of usage at full brightness

– Linux operating system with a user-friendly interface

– Mini HDMI out for connection to larger displays

– 3.5 mm audio jack and USB Type-C charging port

– Improved D-pad and buttons with conductive rubber membranes

– R1, R2, and trigger buttons on the back of the device

Battery life is a common concern for gamers, but the RG 35xx Plus has you covered with its 3300 mAh battery, which can last for over 6 hours on a full charge. And when you need to recharge, the USB Type-C port makes it quick and easy.

The device runs on a Linux-based operating system, which is user-friendly and makes browsing your game collection a breeze. If you’re looking for a bigger gaming experience, the mini HDMI out port allows you to connect the console to a larger screen, immersing you in your favorite games.

The RG 35xx Plus doesn’t skimp on control quality either. The enhanced D-pad and buttons, along with R1, R2, and trigger buttons, are designed for comfort and precision. The conductive rubber membranes ensure that your commands are registered instantly and accurately.

Customization is key for many gamers, and the RG 35xx Plus offers plenty of options. You can change your background images and sound settings to create a gaming environment that’s uniquely yours.

Now, let’s talk about affordability. Priced at just $65, the RG 35xx Plus is an excellent choice for anyone looking to dive into retro gaming without spending a lot of money. While it might not handle every game from more advanced systems like the PSP and Dreamcast perfectly, it’s a solid platform for a wide range of retro classics.

The RG 35xx Plus is also likely to benefit from third-party firmware support, thanks to its Allwinner chipset. This means that the device’s capabilities could expand with updates and improvements from the gaming community.

Overall, the RG 35xx Plus pocket handheld console stands out as a cost-effective option in the handheld gaming market. Its combination of powerful hardware, extensive game compatibility, and personalization options make it an outstanding choice for gamers on the move. Whether you’re reliving fond memories or discovering the classics for the first time, the RG 35xx Plus is your gateway to the golden era of gaming.



