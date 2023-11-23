ROG Ally handheld console translucent case hits Indiegogo

If you feel your ROG Ally handheld games console is getting a little too hot to handle. You know when you’re deep into a gaming session and suddenly, your console starts feeling like it’s about to melt in your hands? There’s a new solution on the block that’s here to save the day: the ROG Ally Translucent Modcase. This isn’t just a regular case; it’s a sleek, see-through translucent case that’s all about keeping your gaming gear chill while you’re turning up the heat in your favorite games.

Let’s talk about what really matters when you’re in the zone: keeping that console from overheating. The ROG Ally Translucent Modcase has got your back with a built-in plate that’s all about whisking that heat away from your CPU. And it’s not just moving the heat around; it’s kicking it out for good, thanks to some smartly placed silicone pads. This means your console stays cool, and you stay in the game without any pesky interruptions.

Early bird opportunities are now available for the creative project from roughly $27 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 21% off the list price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Now, imagine you’re hours into your gaming marathon, and your hands are just done. Wouldn’t it be sweet to go hands-free? The Modcase has a nifty foldable aluminum kickstand that lets you do just that. Pop your console up on any flat surface, and keep on gaming or binge-watch your favorite shows without the crampy hand drama. It’s a small touch that makes a big difference when you’re in it for the long haul.

ROG Ally handheld console translucent case

Personalization is where it’s at in gaming, right? You want your gear to be as unique as you are. The Modcase gets it, offering a customizable aluminum alloy nameplate. Slap your gamer tag or a cool design on there, and boom—your console is now a reflection of your awesome self.

When you’re ready to game, the last thing you want is a hassle. That’s why the Modcase is a dream to fit onto your console. It’s made to match up perfectly with all the original screws and buttons, so you can snap it on and get right back to the action. No fuss, no muss, just a perfect fit that keeps your console feeling like it should.

If the ROG Ally campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the ROG Ally Translucent Modcase project examine the promotional video below.

But wait, there’s more! This Modcase isn’t just about keeping things cool; it’s got a heat spreader working with those silicone pads to create a cooling powerhouse. This dynamic duo is all about protecting your CPU and making sure your console is running smooth and steady for the long run.

And let’s not forget about performance. This case isn’t just playing defense; it’s boosting your console’s game. Tests show a 15% bump in high-speed mode and a 16.4% increase in low-power mode compared to the standard back cover. That means snappier gameplay, faster load times, and an overall better gaming experience.

So, what’s the bottom line? The ROG Ally Translucent Modcase is more than just a pretty face. It’s a full-on upgrade that brings together top-notch heat management, flexible support, a dash of personal flair, and a fit so smooth you’ll forget it’s even there. With this case, you can dive into those epic gaming sessions without a worry about your console breaking a sweat. And let’s be honest, who doesn’t want their gaming gear to look as cool as it feels? If you’re all about taking your console’s performance up a notch or just want to stand out from the crowd, this Modcase is the way to go.

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the Translucent Modcase, jump over to the official ROG Ally crowd funding campaign page by proceeding to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

