Logitech G Cloud handheld game console launches in Europe €359

Logitech has announced that its new Logitech G CLOUD handheld games console has launched throughout Europe priced at $359. The console will be available to purchase throughout the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland from May 22, 2023 onwards.

One of its key features of the newly launched G Cloud console is its virtual button mapping, a creative solution that lets you link physical controls to screen points. This ingenious feature means even mobile games without built-in controller support can be played using G Cloud’s integrated controls, granting gamers greater flexibility and convenience.

Enhanced analog stick sensitivity and curve customization is another highlight of the G Cloud console. This feature provides users with increased control and precision, making game navigation more intuitive and responsive. The sensitivity adjustments for the thumb sticks and the ability to customize their response curves significantly improve the overall controller experience.

Logitech G Cloud handheld games console

But what truly sets the G Cloud console apart is its integration with Shadow Cloud Computing technology. This cutting-edge feature allows gamers to transform their G Cloud Gaming Handheld into a virtual PC via the Shadow PC app, all leveraging the power of cloud computing. This opens up a world of possibilities, as it enables users to run resource-intensive PC games and applications directly from their handheld device.

Additionally, G Cloud takes customization a step further with its “Personalize Your Play With Dead Zone Customization” feature. This allows for full customization of the joysticks and L2/R2 triggers, helping you find the perfect balance for your gameplay. As Logitech explains, this feature provides a tailored gaming experience that caters to the individual player’s preferences and play style. This blend of flexibility, control, and innovative technology truly makes the G Cloud console a game-changer in the realm of handheld gaming.

“We’re excited to finally bring G Cloud to the European market and partner with leading retailers and partners in the region,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager at Logitech G. “G Cloud provides a fantastic new way to access and play hundreds of games, and we look forward to getting it in the hands of more players.”

“To celebrate the European launch, Logitech G has worked with its partners to offer a special bundle that includes up to 6 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate which includes Xbox Cloud Gaming, 1 month of NVIDIA GeForce NOW Priority, and 1 month of Shadow PC. It will be available in select countries effective from 22 May to 22 June 2023 while bundle supplies last.”

Developed in partnership with Tencent Games, the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld enables gamers to play anywhere with Wi-Fi. Key features also include:

Remote Play, Anywhere & Anytime—Stream games from your console or PC with the Xbox app, Steam Link and other local streaming apps from Google Play Store.

Full HD—The large 7-inch full 1080p HD touchscreen touts a 60 Hz refresh rate and a full-screen 16:9 gaming experience.

Precision Gaming Controls—Performance and feedback rival the best controllers with haptics, gyroscope, and remappable controls.

Comfortable Play All Day—With a 12+ hour battery life and weight of only 463 g, players can enjoy extended gaming sessions.

Sustainability—All Logitech G products are certified carbon neutral, meaning that the carbon impact of the product has been reduced to zero due to Logitech’s investment in carbon offsetting and removal projects. The packaging of this product is also made from paper sourced from FSCᵀᴹ-certified forests and other controlled sources.

Game Support—Play hundreds of Android games via Google Play for an expanded catalog of games and applications. Access the world’s top titles, including Fortnite, League of Legends, Genshin Impact and more via NVIDIA GeForce NOW; Minecraft Legends, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite and others via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) and Shadow Cloud Computing technology.

Source : Logitech



