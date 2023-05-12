Improve your gameplay by optimize your PlayStation DualSense Edge controller

PlayStation gamers looking to get the most from games such as FIFA 23, God of War and Destiny 2 might be interested in a new series of videos that have been published by Sony this week providing tips and tricks on how to optimize your PlayStation DualSense Edge controller to get the best gameplay possible.

In a brand-new Developer Experience Series, industry insiders from Santa Monica Studio, EA Sports, and Bungie share valuable insights on how to fine-tune your DualSense Edge wireless controller. These developers reveal game-specific strategies to harness the full potential of this cutting-edge device.

Improve your PlayStation gameplay

For instance did you know that you can adjust trigger heights for quicker, more efficient football moves in FIFA 23. Similarly, the back buttons can be modified for seamless weapon switching in God of War Ragnarök. These are just a few examples of the customizable features available, demonstrating how you can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller your perfect ally in gaming.

“Join the Santa Monica Studio team members as they discuss how the features of the DualSense Edge wireless controller can improve combat gameplay in God of War Ragnarök. In this video, the team shares how they took customizing their DualSense Edge wireless controller to the next level. “

“Among the most useful features that make the DualSense Edge controller stand out and particularly suitable for FC enthusiasts are its adaptive triggers and back buttons, which enable players to have faster reactions and play smarter on the pitch by swiftly switching between different team tactics or changing the team mentality without having to take their thumbs off the sticks.”

Source : Sony





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals