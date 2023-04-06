God of War Ragnarök New Game Plus update now available

Grace Orlady from Santa Monica Studio has taken to the official PlayStation blog today to reveal that the God of War Ragnarök New Game Plus (NG+) update is now available for players to enjoy. The latest update for Ragnarök brings with it an increased level cap, new enchantments as well as adding the God of War Ragnarök’s NG+ mode which is available to players who have beaten the game. Allowing them to experience the story again with many more gameplay options available from the start.

“Equipment, weapons (including the Draupnir Spear), and skills will carry over from your previous save, so you’ll be able to use your entire arsenal from the beginning of your journey”.

The latest God of War Ragnarök update also features new equipment in the form of new armour, shield and appearances. Enhancements take the form of Gilded Coins – Engraving and Badge Enchantments, Berserker Soul Drops – Stat Boost Enchantments and Burdens.

“If you want a serious test of your skills and to take on the toughest challenge you can get in God of War Ragnarök, the Spartan Armor is for you. With no Perk, no Stats, and locked at Power Level 1 – the Spartan Armor lets you take a more… well, spartan approach towards protection. This set is perfect for those of you who want to strip down your power to the minimum and leave no room for error. If you’re brave enough to face the coming of Ragnarök pecs-first, then give the set a try!”

“If you ever agonized over an armor choice because you couldn’t choose a favorite Perk, the new Enchantments available in the shop are for you! These take a selection of powerful and versatile perks from Armor (Engravings) and Shield Rönds (Badges), allowing you to equip them in your Amulet as Enchantments. For example, you can purchase the Dragon Engraving, which has the Dragon Scaled Breastplate Perk, Dragon’s Fury (Blocks and Parries grant a Strength/Defense stacking buff). You can equip that in your Amulet while wearing a different chest piece like the new Cuirass of Ares, allowing you to combine two different chest armor perks at once. “

Expanded Niflheim Arena

“The Sparring Arena in Niflheim in NG+ will give you a ton of new options to play with! Alongside a selection of new enemies for you to face off against, you will now be able to play as either Kratos or Atreus and choose any of the following companion characters to fight beside you: Atreus (with Kratos), Freya, Brok, Sindri, Angrboda, Ingrid, Thor, and Thrúd.”

