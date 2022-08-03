Test your survival skills in Retreat to Enen game

Test your survival skills and earn a well deserved meditation in the new survival game created by Head West and published by Freedom Games. Retreat to Enen is a first person open world, futuristic survival game that allows players to scavenge, build, hunt, fish, base build, meditate and explore in their own personal environment.

“Live off of nature’s boons like plants, fruits, animal meat, and other materials to truly appreciate these blessings. Build a shelter, fire, and other crucial survival tools using more than 100 different resources to create a true home away from home.”

Retreat to Enen is available now on PC via Steam and Epic Game Store and is currently part of the Steam Survival game sale with 20% off its regular price for a limited time.

“The year is 3600 CE. At one point, centuries of war, socioeconomic disaster, and climate catastrophe pushed humanity to the brink of extinction. The Earth has now healed, and nature is flourishing. In the aftermath, a new society has formed with a new reverence and relationship with nature. You will play as a young adult who is sent to the legendary island of Enen to complete a rite of passage.

You will be tasked with not only surviving, but thriving, in order to prove your worth and assimilate into adult society. You will explore, forage, hunt, fish, craft, base build, and meditate as you make your new home on the beautiful island of Enen. “

Survival game

“Simulating nature’s tranquility in a digital space with Retreat to Enen was a very personal and important journey for our team,” said Justin Hosford, Founder, Head West. “It’s hard to look past the world’s hardships at times, so we wanted to share some positive energy in a relaxing space. We hope Retreat to Enen can comfort those in need and maybe even teach you some new meditation techniques.”

“After establishing a base and taking care of basic human needs, participate in real meditation sessions and bask in the beauty of the flora and fauna. Succumb to the magical music of billowing trees and willowing winds in a safe, convenient space for those unable to venture out into local forests and mountaintops. Reflect on Retreat to Enen’s peaceful sentiments and discover new ways to appreciate the world around us on a personal level.”

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals