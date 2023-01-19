Jett The Far Shore – Given Time survival focused campaign free on Jan 31st

Later this month a new free expansion will be released for Jett: The Far Shore, providing players with a new survival focused campaign continuing on the story of the original game. Craig D Adams Creative Director at games development company Superbrothers A/V has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about what you can expect from the free campaign, Given Time.

The new Given Time survival focused campaign will be available to download and play for free later this month on January 31, 2023. Given Time is a brand new campaign that takes place 3 years after the events of the original campaign’s ending. As Mei arises from torpor into a mostly hibernating Ground Control, there are new whispers from the wyld to seek out and unravel, this time, alone.

Jett The Far Shore

Since Jett: The Far Shore was released in late 2021, we’ve been hard at work on the Given Time expansion, and we’re excited to announce that it will be available from January 31 as a free update on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Also as of yesterday, Jett: The Far Shore has joined the PlayStation Plus Extra catalog.

If you’ve been curious to check out the game, this is a good moment to go hands-on and experience Jett’s memorable prologue and original campaign, and how it all feels with the DualSense controller, where haptics feel great and even provide useable gameplay-relevant data, like how when the Jett’s scramjet instability is spiking, the surge triggers stiffens.

Source : Sony





