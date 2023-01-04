PlayStation Plus games for January now available

Sony has made available its new PlayStation Plus games for January providing subscribers with the ability to enjoy Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order on both the older PlayStation 4 and latest generation PlayStation 5 console. Fallout 76 is also available on the PS4 and Axiom Verge 2 on both PS4 and PS5.

Fallout 76

“Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers—chosen from the nation’s best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland’s greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe.”

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

“Cal Kestis’ story begins here. Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launching in March, find out how Cal Kestis’ journey began in this original Star Wars story from Respawn Entertainment. Following the events of Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Senator Palpatine’s deadly Order 66 — designed to destroy the Jedi order and pave the way for the Empire to rise — you are the last remaining Jedi Padawan and their last hope of survival.”

PlayStation Plus Games January 2023

Axiom Verge 2

“Explore two connected worlds, wield ancient tech and question reality in this explorative platformer sequel, which expands on the universe with completely new characters, abilities and gameplay. Explore an alternate Earth-like world, replete with the ruins of an ancient, high-tech civilization. Hack machines, battle monsters and use your remote drone to enter the Breach, a parallel but connected reality that is filled with its own dangers. You’ll want to search every inch for the hidden items and upgrades you need to survive.”

Source : Sony





