Fallout 76 Test Your Metal update rolls out

Microsoft and Bethesda have announced the roll-out of a new update to Fallout 76 in the form of Test Your Metal. The new content provides three new public events for you to enjoy, each filled with new challenges to overcome. In Test Your Metal, join the Brotherhood of Steel as they tackle a Blood Eagle faction constructing a colosseum full of rampaging robots.

Fallout 76 Test Your Metal update

“Come one, come all, and Test Your Metal in this latest update! Take part in three new public events, rank-up in Season 9 – Heart of Steel: A Dread Island Tale, plus get Scoreboard enhancements as a Fallout 1st member. Free for Fallout 76 players. There are new goings-on over in Appalachia with the latest update to Fallout 76! Join your squad in not one, not two, but three new Public Events, plus take a dive into the unknown with Fallout 76’s ninth Season, Heart of Steel: A Dread Island Tale. That’s not all! This update also adds corpse highlighting and even enhancements to the scoreboard for Fallout 1st members.”

“In Moonshine Jamboree, Appalachia has run out of its favorite moonshine just before one of its biggest parties! Help Moonshiner Ned make some more Mire Magic Moonshine by helping collect its most distinct – and dangerous – ingredient: Acidic Gulper Venom.

The Settlers’ newest outpost is overrun by Super Mutants! They have put out a request to evict these Super Mutants and defend their Rad Scrubber, an invention that cleans the area’s radiation! In Eviction Notice, players will face off against an overwhelming Super Mutant counterattack who have zero interest in giving up their new home.”

Source : Xbox

