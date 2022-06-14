New PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions launch in the US

Sony PlayStation gamers patiently waiting for the arrival of the new PS Plus Extra and Premium subscriptions in the United States will be pleased to know that Sony has now made them available offering three different tiers in total PlayStation Plus Essential costing $9.99 per month and offering what you would have expected from the old version of PlayStation Plus together with online to play gaming for most titles in the catalogue

The next tier up is the PlayStation Plus Extra subscription service priced at $14.99 per month which makes available both the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games catalogues for you to download and play at your leisure. The top tier takes the form of PlayStation Plus Premium which is available priced at $17.99 per month and offers everything from the first two as well as exclusive game demos and a collection of PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PSP games with cloud gaming also available for certain titles.

New PlayStation Plus explained

“We’ve brought together PS Plus and PS Now in an all-new PS Plus membership service that provides more choice and value to customers across three membership plans globally: Essential, Extra, and Premium (Deluxe in non-streaming markets). Our focus is on providing a curated and diverse game portfolio, with hundreds of high-quality titles to choose from when you subscribe to Extra or Premium (Deluxe). “

Source : Sony

