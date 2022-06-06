PlayStation Plus games for June 2022 available this week

Sony has this week confirmed the new games that will be made available via the PlayStation Plus subscription service for June 2022. “The rollout of the all-new PlayStation Plus is well underway, with Asia’s launch last week and Japan launching starting today! Additional markets will launch this month, and we can’t wait for fans to enjoy the new service” explained Sony.

The new PlayStation Plus monthly games for June 2022 include God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to their game library.

PlayStation Plus games June

“Today, we are pleased to share the monthly games that will be included in June for PlayStation Plus. From June 7 to July 4, PlayStation Plus members can add God of War (2018), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to their game library. When the all-new PlayStation Plus launches in your region, these titles will be available as monthly games to all PlayStation Plus members including those on the PlayStation Plus Essential plan (which includes the same benefits PlayStation Plus members get today).”

God of War

“Living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest. This staggering reimagining of God of War combines all the hallmarks of the iconic series – epic boss fights, fluid combat, and breathtaking scale – and fuses them with a powerful and moving narrative that re-establishes Kratos’ world. “

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

“The Naruto franchise goes 4 vs. 4, featuring team-based gameplay with 8 ninjas fighting simultaneously. Players cooperate as a team of four to compete against other teams online. Graphically, Shinobi Striker is also built from the ground up in a completely new graphic style. Lead your team and fight online to see who the best ninjas are.”

Source : Sony

