New PlayStation Plus officially launches

Today Sony has started rolling out its new PlayStation Plus service starting in Asia combining both the PS Plus and PS Now in to an all-new PlayStation Plus membership service. The merger has been created to provide PlayStation gamers with choice and value to customers across three membership plans globally: Essential, Extra, and Premium (Deluxe in non-streaming markets) says Sony.

“Our focus is on providing a curated and diverse game portfolio, with hundreds of high-quality titles to choose from when you subscribe to Extra or Premium (Deluxe). “

PlayStation Plus launch dates

Asia (excluding Japan), launches starting today

Japan, targeting June 2, 2022

North and South America, targeting June 13, 2022

Australia, New Zealand and Europe, targeting June 23, 2022

“The new service will launch with 700* titles across three membership plans. The curated content will include blockbuster hits such as Demon’s Souls, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, NBA 2K 22, Red Dead Redemption 2, Returnal, and more. Here is a sample list we announced on PlayStation Blog. Titles may vary by local market, so be sure to check PlayStation.com for the game list when the new PlayStation Plus launches in your region.”

Which markets will have the cloud streaming option via PlayStation Plus Premium?

The following markets will launch with Premium: Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and United States.

“Current PlayStation Plus members will transition to PlayStation Plus Essential, enjoying the same benefits that PlayStation Plus provides today, such as PS4 and PS5 monthly games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, online multiplayer access, and more. There are no changes to the existing benefits you get from PlayStation Plus. Existing PlayStation Now members will transition to PlayStation Plus Premium, with no increase to their current subscription fees at launch. For more information, please visit our website.”

New PlayStation Plus Pricing

For more information on the new PlayStation plus programme jump over to the official Sony PlayStation website by following the link below.

Essential

United States $9.99 monthly / $24.99 quarterly / $59.99 yearly

Europe €8.99 monthly / €24.99 quarterly / €59.99 yearly

United Kingdom £6.99 monthly / £19.99 quarterly / £49.99 yearly

Japan ¥850 monthly / ¥2,150 quarterly / ¥5,143 yearly



Extra

United States $14.99 monthly / $39.99 quarterly / $99.99 yearly

Europe €13.99 monthly / €39.99 quarterly / €99.99 yearly

United Kingdom £10.99 monthly / £31.99 quarterly / £83.99 yearly

Japan ¥1,300 monthly / ¥3,600 quarterly / ¥8,600 yearly



Premium

United States $17.99 monthly / $49.99 quarterly / $119.99 yearly

Europe €16.99 monthly / €49.99 quarterly / €119.99 yearly

United Kingdom £13.49 monthly / £39.99 quarterly / £99.99 yearly

Japan ¥1,550 – monthly / ¥4,300 – quarterly / ¥10,250 yearly



Source : Sony

