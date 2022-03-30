Sony PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now merged into one service

Sony has announced that it is merging its PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into one service that will be called PlayStation Plus.

There will now be three different tiers of PlayStation Plus, these will include Essential which will cost $9.99 a month, Extra which will cost $14.99 a month, and Premium which will cost $17.99 a month.

The new Extra and Premium tiers represent a major evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these tiers, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer will include the best quality content that sets us apart. At launch, we plan to include titles such as Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal. We’re working closely with our imaginative developers from PlayStation Studios and third-party partners to include some of the best gaming experiences available with a library that will be regularly refreshed. More details to come on the games we’ll have on our new PlayStation Plus service.

As this is a massive launch effort, we’re rolling out the new PlayStation Plus offering in a phased regional approach. In the June timeframe, we’ll begin with an initial launch in several markets in Asia, followed by North America, Europe and the rest of the world where PlayStation Plus is offered. We aim to have most PlayStation Network territories live with our new PlayStation Plus game subscription service by the end of the first half of 2022. We also plan to expand our cloud streaming benefit to additional markets, and will provide more details at a later date.

You can find out more information about the new Sony PlayStation Plus options over at the Sony website at the link below.

Source Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals