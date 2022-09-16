New games arriving on Geforce Now this week

NVIDIA has announced the new games that have arrived on its GeForce Now streaming service which has over 1400 games available for subscribers to play. The new additions to the service include support for the latest Jurassic World Evolution 2 DLC expansion as well as Isonzo and Little Orpheus, both of which are now available to play and more details on each are below. The six games arriving on the GeForce Now game service include:

Geforce Now games this week

– Isonzo available from Steam and the Epic Games Store

– Little Orpheus available from Steam and the Epic Games Store

– Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary available from Steam

– Metal: Hellsinger available from Steam

– Animal Shelter available from Steam

– Spirit of the North available from the Epic Games Store

– Startup Company returns to the GeForce NOW streaming service and is also available via Steam

Isonzo

“The makers of Verdun & Tannenberg bring you a new historical FPS taking place on the southern front of the Great War! Fight high up in the mountains, wooded forest landscapes and idyllic river-side towns, all based on historical WW1 battles that took place for years when fighting over the Isonzo river.”

Little Orpheus

“Little Orpheus is a technicolor side-scrolling adventure game inspired by classic movies like Flash Gordon, Sinbad and The Land that Time Forgot. The platforming and light puzzle solving of Little Orpheus are simple enough for casual players but rich enough for seasoned adventure fans.”

Source : NVIDIA



