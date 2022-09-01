Build autonomous vehicles with the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit

Autonomous vehicle developers may be interested to know that NVIDIA has announced the availability of its new DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit with DRIVE OS 6. Providing access to flexible, scalable, and high-performance hardware and software to build the next generation of safer, more efficient transportation.

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin Developer Kit is now available for general access and is powered by a single Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC). the AI compute platform includes the hardware, software, and sample applications needed to develop production-level autonomous vehicles. The compute platform is modular and shares the same design as the NVIDIA Jetson, NVIDIA Isaac, and NVIDIA Clara AGX.

Build autonomous vehicles

“With a rich automotive I/O, you have the flexibility to expand​ and iterate upon your autonomous driving solutions. DRIVE AGX Orin includes a base kit for bench development and an add-on vehicle kit for vehicle installation. The platform also has a smaller footprint than previous generations, with system and accessories included in a single box. Additionally, NVIDIA DRIVE OS 6 is now available on the NVIDIA DRIVE Developer Download page, providing the latest operating system purpose-built for autonomous vehicles. “

“NVIDIA DRIVE OS includes NvMedia for sensor input processing, NVIDIA CUDA libraries for efficient parallel computing implementations, and NVIDIA TensorRT for real-time AI inference. The current version available is DRIVE OS 6.0.4, which supports sensors included in the NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion 8.1 platform architecture. You can experience faster downloads and streamlined development environment setup by installing software with NGC DRIVE OS Docker containers or NVIDIA SDK Manager.”

DRIVE OS 6.0 provides the following benefits:

– Development for NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin, the advanced, software-defined platform for autonomous vehicles

– Production support with DRIVE OS QNX for Safety or DRIVE OS Linux with Safety Extensions

– Comprehensive security model:

– PKCS #11

– Secure Boot

– DRIVE Orin Platform Security Controller (PSC)

– Public-Key-Cryptography (PKC) algorithms

– Functional Safety Island (FSI)

– High-performance compute acceleration engines, including CUDA, TensorRT, NvMedia, and NvStreams

– Ability to develop natively on Ubuntu 20.04 Host or with Docker containers on Ubuntu 20.04 or 18.04 Host

– A broad ecosystem of industry partners and experience

Source : NVIDIA

