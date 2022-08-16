Control your avatars with NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE)

Developers and those of you working with avatars may be interested in a new collection of cloud-based AI models and services specifically created to make working with digital avatars easier. The new NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) was announced earlier this month at SIGGRAPH 2022 and provides “advanced Avatar development without the need for specialized expertise, equipment, or manually intensive workflows” explains NVIDIA.

Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine

“Bring your avatars to life using rich software tools and APIs, including NVIDIA Riva for developing speech AI applications, NVIDIA Metropolis for computer vision and intelligent video analytics, NVIDIA Merlin for high-performance recommender systems, and NVIDIA NeMo Megatron for natural language understanding. Build, configure, and deploy your avatar application across any engine, in any public or private cloud. Whether you have real-time or offline requirements, Omniverse ACE enables you to develop and freely deploy your Avatar to suit your needs.”

“Our industry has been on a decades-long journey teaching computers to communicate and carry out complex tasks with ease that humans take for granted,” said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation technology at NVIDIA. “NVIDIA ACE brings this within reach. ACE combines many sophisticated AI technologies, allowing developers to create digital assistants that are on a path to pass the Turing test.”

“Omniverse ACE is built on top of NVIDIA’s Unified Compute Framework (UCF), which enables developers to seamlessly integrate NVIDIA’s suite of avatar technologies into their applications.”

For more information on the new NVIDIA Omniverse Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) jump over to the official NVIDIA developer website by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

