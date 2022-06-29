Snapchat+ is a new subscription service for $3.99

Snapchat is launching a new paid subscription service called Snapchat+ and the price for this new paid service is $3.99 a month.

For the $3.99 a month subscribers will get access to a range of exclusive features and more, you can see more details below.

Over 332 million people worldwide use Snapchat every day to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together. We’ve always enjoyed creating new features for our community, and historically we’ve tested new features in different ways, rolling them out to various Snapchatters and geographies.

Today we’re launching Snapchat+, a collection of exclusive, experimental, and pre-release features available in Snapchat for $3.99/month. This subscription will allow us to deliver new Snapchat features to some of the most passionate members of our community and allow us to provide prioritized support.

We’re looking forward to hearing your feedback on Snapchat+ and we can’t wait for you to try our latest products and features.

The new paid Snapchat+ service will be available in a range of countries including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

It will be interesting to see how many paid subscribers Snapchat is available to attract to its new service.

Source Snapchat

