If you have been using Snapchat for some time but have grown tired of your displayed user name and for some reason you would like to change your Snapchat username, the one that is displayed to all your followers.

This quick guide will show you how to do it from directly in the Snapchat mobile app. But before we dive in to changing your Snapchat username, remember that it is one of the most important aspects of your social media presence and shouldn’t be changed without consideration. Although if you don’t have a huge following, changing your Snapchat display name shouldn’t cause too many problems.

Change a Snapchat username

One thing to highlight before we get started is that it is impossible to change your Snapchat account username without creating a new account or deleting your original however what you can change is the “displayed” Snapchat user that followers and visitors will see when they view your Snaps.

If you can’t live with the original username, the one you use to log into your account and are considering deleting it to create a new one. Please remember that any Snaps and all your account information associated with it, and Snapchat will permanently remove everything when you delete your account, allowing you to start completely fresh with a new clean Snapchat account.

30 days to reverse your decision

Luckily if you have second thoughts after you have deleted your account, Snapchat kindly disables your account and makes it inactive for 30 days before permanently deleting it. Providing you with a last chance to change your mind before all your previous Snaps are lost forever.

Snapchat display name

So with all that covered if you do need to change your Snapchat “display” name for one reason or another simply open the Snapchat app on your mobile device and then go to your profile page via the “My Profile” link. Then select the “Settings” wheel in the top right-hand corner of your screen. A new menu will appear under the heading Settings listing your name, username, birthday, mobile number etc. Click on “Name” to edit the display name your friends and followers will see and enter your new name that will take social media by storm and propel you to stardom. Once you have changed your Snapchat name don’t forget to finish by pressing “Save”.

To check everything has been edited successfully and your new Snapchat name is now displayed correctly, check your profile feed. If your friends have your contact details saved to your phone or tablet, your old name this will still remain the same in their contact details and they will need to edit this and update your contact details to save it under the new Snapchat user you have just created. So it might be worth letting your friends and followers know what you have just done so that there is no confusion.

Changing your username on computer

Unfortunately, changing your displayed Snapchat username can only currently be carried out on a mobile device and not on a laptop or desktop computer at the current time. Even though, Facebook or rather Meta allows you to login to Snapchat on your laptop and PC you cannot change your display name here and will have to revert back to the mobile method explained above.

