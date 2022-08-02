Test your survival skills in the Steam Survival games sale

If you fancy testing your in game survival skills you will be pleased to know that Valve has this week started its latest Steam Survival Fest, making a wealth of survival games available at discounted prices. The survival games promotion runs until August 8, 10:00 AM PDT (GMT-7) and you can check out all the latest discounts by following the link below.

“Celebrating the struggle to survive with discounts, demos, and upcoming releases.”

“Stake out your territory, scavenge for food, and beat the elements*, live now and featuring discounts, demos, and upcoming releases for games of all kinds! August 1st – August 8th, and is a Festival of Fortitude celebrating the struggle to beat the elements with discounts and demos.”

Steam Survival Games Fest

Valheim – A brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players, set in a procedurally-generated purgatory inspired by viking culture. Battle, build, and conquer your way to a saga worthy of Odin’s patronage! Explore a world shrouded in mystery. Discover distinct environments with unique enemies to battle, resources to gather and secrets to uncover!

Be a viking, sail the open seas in search of lands unknown, and fight bloodthirsty monsters. Raise viking longhouses and build bases that offer reprieve from the dangers ahead. Customise buildings, both inside and out, with a detailed building system. Progress through building tiers to upgrade, expand and defend your base.

Check out all the survival games on offer by following the link below.

Source : Steam

