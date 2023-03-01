PlayStation Players Choice winners announced

Earlier this year voting took place for the PlayStation Players Choice Awards and now the winners have been announced by Sony Content Communications Manager Eric Whelan on the PlayStation blog and the winners are :

“With more PS5s available than ever before, it seemed like the perfect opportunity to ask our players to recommend some of their PS5’s highlights to new console owners. The Players’ Choice: Best of PS5 polls opened a little over a week ago, and tens of thousands of votes later, the results are in! Spanning four categories, the polls are shaped exclusively by existing players and help lay out a perfect place for those new to PS5 to start their adventure. If you’ve recently joined us, every one of these games can be played on PS5 right now.”

PlayStation Players Choice winners

Best PS5 Indie Game : Stray

Best Use of DualSense Wireless Controller : Astro’s Playroom

Best PS5 Graphical Showcase : God of War Ragnarök

Stray

“Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home.”

Astro’s Playroom

“Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller. “

God of War Ragnarök

“Witness the changing dynamic of their relationship as they prepare for war; Atreus hungers for knowledge to help him grasp the prophecy of “Loki”, as Kratos struggles to free himself from the past and be the father his son needs. All the while, the eyes of Asgard watch their every move…”

Source : Sony





